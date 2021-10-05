checkAd

Adi Jayaraman Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in its FinTech Advisory Practice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Adi Jayaraman has joined the Firm’s Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Technology Advisory practice. He will be based in New York and will be a leader in the Firm’s FinTech efforts globally.

Mr. Jayaraman has almost two decades of FinTech industry experience and has been a trusted advisor to clients in the FinTech and Information Services Industry for more than a decade. Mr. Jayaraman joins from Citi, where he was a Managing Director in the Fintech & Information Services Investment Banking Division.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “Digital disruption of Financial Services is occurring at an unprecedented pace, and it has been a strategic priority of ours to build a leading franchise in the FinTech sector. We are extremely pleased that Adi has chosen to join our Firm. Adi’s deep industry knowledge and extensive experience in this fast growing sector will enable us to provide best-in-class service to our clients in the converging Technology, Financial Institutions and Information Services industries.”

John S. Weinberg, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, “We see substantial growth opportunities in FinTech. Adi is well known for the objectivity, creativity and deep thought that he brings to his clients’ most complex strategic and financial challenges. We are thrilled he has agreed to join Evercore and to help us build and be a leader for us in this important sector.”

Mr. Jayaraman added, “Evercore has advised on some of the most high-profile situations in recent years. Their focus on providing high quality, differentiated and independent advice is highly valued by clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm enhance its already well-established Technology, Financial Institutions and Information Services practices."

Mr. Jayaraman holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Computer Science from Baruch College, CUNY, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Delhi.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Wertpapier


