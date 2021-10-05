Adi Jayaraman Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in its FinTech Advisory Practice

Mr. Jayaraman has almost two decades of FinTech industry experience and has been a trusted advisor to clients in the FinTech and Information Services Industry for more than a decade. Mr. Jayaraman joins from Citi, where he was a Managing Director in the Fintech & Information Services Investment Banking Division.

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Adi Jayaraman has joined the Firm’s Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Technology Advisory practice. He will be based in New York and will be a leader in the Firm’s FinTech efforts globally.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “Digital disruption of Financial Services is occurring at an unprecedented pace, and it has been a strategic priority of ours to build a leading franchise in the FinTech sector. We are extremely pleased that Adi has chosen to join our Firm. Adi’s deep industry knowledge and extensive experience in this fast growing sector will enable us to provide best-in-class service to our clients in the converging Technology, Financial Institutions and Information Services industries.”

John S. Weinberg, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, “We see substantial growth opportunities in FinTech. Adi is well known for the objectivity, creativity and deep thought that he brings to his clients’ most complex strategic and financial challenges. We are thrilled he has agreed to join Evercore and to help us build and be a leader for us in this important sector.”

Mr. Jayaraman added, “Evercore has advised on some of the most high-profile situations in recent years. Their focus on providing high quality, differentiated and independent advice is highly valued by clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm enhance its already well-established Technology, Financial Institutions and Information Services practices."

Mr. Jayaraman holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Computer Science from Baruch College, CUNY, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Delhi.

