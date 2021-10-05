Pacific Premier Bank Commits $50 Million to Advancing Equitable Access and Outcomes for Minorities and Underserved Communities

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced their Equitable Impact Initiative, which includes a commitment to invest $50 million to support organizations dedicated to advancing equitable access and outcomes for communities of color and other marginalized populations. The organizations chosen to receive financial contributions under the Equitable Impact Initiative are SoLa Black Impact Fund, SDS Supporting Housing Fund, and Community Capital Management - Minority CARES. Pacific Premier Bank has also committed to award grants to California Reinvestment Coalition (CRC) and LISC Los Angeles.

“Pacific Premier has been a great banking partner to SoLa Impact since our inception. We’re very pleased to now count them among our investment partners,” says Martin Muoto, CEO of SoLa Impact. “Pacific Premier’s investment in the Black Impact Fund will help build access and opportunity in Black and Brown communities throughout California, particularly through affordable housing. It’s exciting to see major financial institutions expanding their Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, and Pacific Premier’s commitment is a very real representation of ‘Doing Well by Doing Good.’”