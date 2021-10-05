checkAd

CompoSecure Named New Jersey’s Top Innovator by New Jersey Manufacturers Extension Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

CompoSecure, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced it was named the winner of the 2021 New Jersey Innovator of the Year Award by the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP). NJMEP honors top New Jersey manufacturers who develop products and use new technologies that stimulate the region’s economy. CompoSecure was selected for its innovations in creative new devices, ideas, inventions, processes, product enhancements and solutions to problems.

“Innovation has always been part of the CompoSecure DNA, creating the metal payment card market from scratch 20 years ago,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure, which had announced that it signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR), a special purpose acquisition company. “This award acknowledges the dedication of our entire workforce to the growth of CompoSecure and the impact its innovation has had on the market. I am honored to lead such a committed and innovative team, who ensure the highest standards for our customers, community and employees.”

This year, CompoSecure built on its payment card technology and security expertise to advance cryptocurrency adoption with an innovative cryptocurrency security solution, Arculus, the next generation of cold storage for the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. Arculus is the smart, simple and safe cold storage solution, allowing consumers to manage their cryptocurrency in one secure place. Arculus has groundbreaking transactional capabilities that enable users to store and manage their digital assets through a highly secure card form factor and intuitive mobile wallet, incorporating a unique three-factor authentication security system.

CompoSecure’s focus is to increase its clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering innovative products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating the cardholder experience. CompoSecure has nearly tripled its revenue over the last five years — from approximately $90M in 2015 to over $260M in 2020, making the company a leading provider of premium payment cards, producing nearly 100 million cards to date.

NJMEP supports the manufacturing community through programs and practices that include planning, energy, tech transfer, innovation engineering and networking events to celebrate and connect leaders in the industry. The 2021 New Jersey Innovator of the Year Award recognizes companies that uses innovation to improve business, better the NJ manufacturing community, and positively impact a STEM-related field. The nominees are judged based on the following criteria: operations and continuous improvements; management philosophy; workforce development; and supply chain development.

Seite 1 von 4
Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CompoSecure Named New Jersey’s Top Innovator by New Jersey Manufacturers Extension Program CompoSecure, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced it was named the winner of the 2021 New Jersey Innovator of the Year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21CompoSecure/Arculus Chief Innovation Officer to Speak at the 2021 Blockchain Expo North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten