Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that NextGen Healthcare Shareholders Vote on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co (“Glass Lewis”), have recommended that NextGen Healthcare shareholders use the Company’s WHITE proxy card and vote “FOR,” among other proposals:

  • The reincorporation of the Company to Delaware;
  • The elimination of cumulative voting in the election of directors; and
  • The election of each of NextGen Healthcare’s director nominees.

Both ISS’s and Glass Lewis’s recommendations were issued in connection with NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021.

In making its recommendations, ISS stated in its October 1, 2021 report1:

  • “On balance, the recent changes to the board and management appear sufficient to put the company in a stronger position to execute its strategy to grow revenue by delivering an expanded product and service suite to existing customers.”

In making its recommendations, Glass Lewis stated in its October 4, 2021 report1:

  • “Given the circumstances, we believe shareholders will likely be best served supporting the board’s current slate, one that already reflects a significant refreshment that includes the Company’s recently-hired CEO and three other brand new nominees.”

Also in the ISS report recommending that shareholders vote on the Company’s WHITE proxy card:

On the Company’s management team:

  • “These two recent additions [David Sides and Sri Velamoor] to the executive team have expressed a vision for how the company will execute the next stage of its strategy, and further disruption in the boardroom may jeopardize the potential for success.”
  • “Recent additions to the executive team may finally help to deliver the revenue growth that has consistently been on the horizon.”

On the Board’s actions to revitalize the Company after Sheldon Razin resigned as Chair:

  • “A turnaround strategy appears to have been necessary in 2015 when management and the board leadership transitioned away from the dissident, partially due to industry developments and partially to address some of the company's prior strategic mistakes, such as the failed acquisitions within the Hospital Solutions Division.”
  • “The board's decisions at that time, including increased investment in R&D and strategic M&A to address gaps in product offerings, appear to have been prudent.”
  • “As expected, the shift from perpetual licenses to subscription revenue has created pressure on the company's gross margin. Despite that, adjusted operating margin has been moving in the right direction since 2015…and the company has been able to report improvements in its operating margins despite increased investment in R&D.”
  • ISS also recognizes that NextGen Healthcare has “brought in a highly qualified CEO, prioritized growth by creating a new executive role, and refreshed with three new board members who appear to have relevant experience across providers, health insurance, life sciences, and enterprise software.”

On Sheldon Razin:

