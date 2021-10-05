Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that NextGen Healthcare Shareholders Vote on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co (“Glass Lewis”), have recommended that NextGen Healthcare shareholders use the Company’s WHITE proxy card and vote “FOR,” among other proposals:

The reincorporation of the Company to Delaware;

The elimination of cumulative voting in the election of directors; and

The election of each of NextGen Healthcare’s director nominees.

Both ISS’s and Glass Lewis’s recommendations were issued in connection with NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021.