EO Charging Unveils Complete Electric Vehicle Fleet Charging Ecosystem
EO Charging (“EO”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, has unveiled its fleet EV charging ecosystem, the most complete charging infrastructure offering available for car, van, truck and bus fleets.
From design to deployment, EO’s fleet solution includes everything a business or government needs to electrify vehicle fleets at scale and at pace. EO’s turnkey charging solution is specifically designed to accelerate the electrification of any return-to-depot or return-to-home fleet across Europe, U.S. and globally at any stage of fleet electrification.
EO’s end-to-end ecosystem for charging Car, Van, Truck or Bus Fleets includes:
- Smart Fleet Consultation – upfront detailed vehicle and energy data analysis
- Design & Deployment – site design, power upgrades and installation services
- AC & DC Charging Hardware – EO manufactured charge points or any OCPP compliant hardware
- EO Hub – ‘brain of the depot’ that manages power requirements and delivers scalability
- EO Cloud Software – SaaS-based management platform, tailored to any size fleet or business
- 24/7/365 Support & Maintenance – premium service for mission critical charging infrastructure
Electric vehicle charging software, EO Cloud, sits at the heart of EO’s fleet charging platform
- Dedicated software for depots combines charge scheduling, site load management, vehicle telematics integration and energy data to reduce infrastructure installation costs and optimize fuel cost
per vehicle.
- EO Cloud is an API (application programming interface) first system, facilitating interoperability across telematics, fuel cards, fleet and asset management systems that support an existing
fleet.
- EO’s software features native support for the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) allowing any compliant AC or DC charger to be managed by the platform.
- Home software, both desktop and app-driven, enables return-to-home fleet drivers to charge overnight at home, or on-the-road during the day, and makes fuel cost reimbursement seamless for both
organizations and employees.
- SaaS-based EO Cloud ensures charging can be tailored to meet the size and budget of any fleet, and scale alongside the operation as it not only grows but also evolves with charging innovations.
- EO Hub, ‘the brain of the depot’, dynamically manages energy loads across multiple distribution boards in real time to reduce site power upgrade costs and maximize the number of chargers that
can be made available per site.
