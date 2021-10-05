checkAd

Genius Sports to Activate In-Stadia Sports Betting Partnerships with Philadelphia Eagles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), announced today announced a new agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles to help activate the NFL team’s sports betting partnerships.

As the NFL's exclusive distributor of real-time and official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data and official sports betting data feed, Genius Sports will help to drive fan engagement at Lincoln Financial Field. Branded screens within sports betting lounges will deliver new levels of insight to Eagles fans through real-time betting odds, league-wide scores and individual player statistics.

“Tapping into and utilizing Genius Sports’ cutting-edge technology at Lincoln Financial Field will contribute to the world-class experience that we always seek to provide our fans on game day,” said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. “We would like to thank Genius Sports for leveraging their industry-leading data platform in this way and for driving innovation that is creating a more enhanced game experience for fans everywhere.”

Eagles fans will also be provided with unique betting offers from the team’s sportsbook partners via QR codes displayed on screens before and during games.

“Providing new and innovative platforms for teams to engage with legalized sports betting is a fundamental part of our NFL partnership,” said Josh Linforth, MD - Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. “We’re very proud to be working with the Philadelphia Eagles, activating their in-stadia partnerships through official data, real-time odds and offers as well as league-wide scores.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

Genius Sports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genius Sports to Activate In-Stadia Sports Betting Partnerships with Philadelphia Eagles Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), announced today announced a new agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles to help activate the NFL team’s sports betting partnerships. As the NFL's exclusive distributor of real-time …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Hard Rock Digital Selects Genius Sports with Wide-Ranging Official Sports Data and Fan Engagement Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Genius Sports Announces Expansion of Its Agreement With Entain and BetMGM With Official NFL Data and Fan Engagement Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Connecticut Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Genius Sports clinches new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Playmaker Selects Genius Sports to Supercharge Yardbarker’s Relationships With Leading Sportsbooks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Genius Sports Agrees to Major Partnership With Penn Interactive to Power its Barstool Sportsbook With Official Data and Fan Engagement Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Genius Sports Partners With 888 to Power Market-leading Data and Trading Solutions on New SI Sportsbook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Arizona Grants Genius Sports Temporary Sports Betting License
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Genius Sports Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Genius Sports Secures Latest Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagement Partnership With WynnBET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten