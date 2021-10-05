Genius Sports to Activate In-Stadia Sports Betting Partnerships with Philadelphia Eagles

As the NFL's exclusive distributor of real-time and official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data and official sports betting data feed, Genius Sports will help to drive fan engagement at Lincoln Financial Field. Branded screens within sports betting lounges will deliver new levels of insight to Eagles fans through real-time betting odds, league-wide scores and individual player statistics.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), announced today announced a new agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles to help activate the NFL team’s sports betting partnerships.

“Tapping into and utilizing Genius Sports’ cutting-edge technology at Lincoln Financial Field will contribute to the world-class experience that we always seek to provide our fans on game day,” said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. “We would like to thank Genius Sports for leveraging their industry-leading data platform in this way and for driving innovation that is creating a more enhanced game experience for fans everywhere.”

Eagles fans will also be provided with unique betting offers from the team’s sportsbook partners via QR codes displayed on screens before and during games.

“Providing new and innovative platforms for teams to engage with legalized sports betting is a fundamental part of our NFL partnership,” said Josh Linforth, MD - Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. “We’re very proud to be working with the Philadelphia Eagles, activating their in-stadia partnerships through official data, real-time odds and offers as well as league-wide scores.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

