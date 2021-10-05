Apollo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo’s financial results that day at 8:30 am ET via a public audio webcast, which may be accessed at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a replay of the webcast available at the same link one hour after the event.



