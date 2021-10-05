Adaptimmune to Present Data Updates at Upcoming CTOS and SITC Meetings

- Translational data from Phase 1 SURPASS trial to be presented at SITC -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will present clinical and translational data from the Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) meeting. The Company will also present translational data based on the patients for whom safety and efficacy were recently reported at ESMO from the Phase 1 SURPASS trial, as well as a data update from the four patients treated in the Radiation sub-study of the Phase 1 trial with afami-cel, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting. Abstracts are available online on the meetings’ web sites.

“At CTOS, we will present clinical and translational data updates from our SPEARHEAD-1 trial. Data from this trial will form the basis of our first BLA submission next year for afami-cel in synovial sarcoma and MRCLS,” said Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s Chief Medical Officer. “During SITC, we will present translational data from the SURPASS trial with our next-gen therapy ADP-A2M4CD8, as well as clinical data from a sub-study combining low-dose radiation with afami-cel. These two trials represent investigational approaches to improving the potency of our SPEAR T-cells. Understanding how we can continually enhance our T-cell therapies, so as to ultimately improve clinical outcomes for patients, is a key focus of our translational and early phase clinical research.”

CTOS Meeting

Abstract Title: SPEARHEAD-1: A Phase 2 trial of afamitresgene autoleucel (formerly ADP-A2M4) in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (Abstract #1080870)

Oral presentation: November 12, 2021, in the Immunotherapy & Immune Microenvironment Session starting at 10:00 a.m. EST. Presenter: Dr. Brian Van Tine, Associate Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

