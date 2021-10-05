Quipt Reaches 150,000 Active Patients With Closing of Strategic Acquisition in Mississippi and Announces Hiring of EVP of Operations

CINCINNATI, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“ Quipt ” or the “ Company ”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired a business with operations in Mississippi, reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $2.7 million. Post integration, Quipt expects an Adjusted EBITDA for the acquisition target of $0.5 million. As a reminder all figures stated are in USD.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition adds two locations, over 4,000 active patients, more than 10,000 unique orders, and 590 unique referring physicians. Moreover, the acquisition provides Quipt important insurance contracts and decades of operating experience, with an over 30-year operating track record in the markets served. The business has a diverse payor mix and full suite of products with a focus on respiratory care, representing over 65% of the mix.

The acquisition provides Quipt the ability to quickly expand on the recently acquired business in Mississippi in July of 2021. This acquisition provides immediate access to additional attractive markets in which Quipt intends to leverage its existing infrastructure to create cross selling and patient growth opportunities. In addition, Quipt will add patients to Quipt’s existing subscription-based resupply program, and Quipt expects to derive strong revenue synergies from this initiative.

The Company is pleased to share the following updated metrics taking into consideration the newly acquired entity:

150,000 current active patients

19,000 referring physicians

62 locations across 15 U.S. States



Under the terms of the definitive purchase agreements, Quipt acquired the business for approximately $1.95 million in cash. It is expected that the acquisition will increase Quipt’s annual revenues by approximately $2.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) will increase by $0.5 million, post integration.

Operational Update

The Company is pleased to announce the addition of David Bachelder to serve as EVP of Operations. David is a results-oriented healthcare executive with a proven ability to achieve optimal performance, compliance and profits across multi-site operations. David is highly experienced in managing multi-million-dollar budgets, financials, sales, operations and clinical compliance.