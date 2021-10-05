checkAd

Sage announces acquisition of GoProposal to help accountants accelerate practice management in the cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Acquisition is the fourth recent investment by Sage into cloud-based fintech companies targeting the SMB market

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, has acquired GoProposal, a U.K.-based provider of proposal management software for small and mid-sized accountancy firms. This acquisition – the fourth fintech investment by Sage in the last 12 months – reflects Sage’s commitment to delivering ongoing innovation to its accounting partners, as cloud technologies continue to drive real benefits for accountants in practice.

Founded in 2016, GoProposal is dedicated to helping accounting and bookkeeping businesses in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Australia grow more profitably by providing a complete client onboarding system, focused on automated pricing, proposal, and engagement letter solutions. This acquisition will further strengthen Sage’s position in the U.K. accountant space, with the GoProposal team joining Sage’s global accountants team based in Manchester, U.K.

“We are focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) emerge more productive and profitable than ever from the challenging macro environment of the past 18 months,” said Derk Bleeker, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Sage. “Accountancy practices play a vital role in helping SMBs to thrive – and by supporting them to digitise their practices, Sage can play a vital role in enabling them to focus on providing their SMB customers with great service and advice and to help them capitalise on the emerging opportunities as the world emerges from the global pandemic. This acquisition demonstrates Sage’s commitment to supporting accountancy practices through this digitalisation journey, so they can operate efficiently and profitably.

James Ashford, Founder, GoProposal said: “Our mission from the start has been to help accounting businesses develop robust, profitable, and impactful practices. Because if they can do it for themselves, they can do it for their clients, and this starts with controlling the price and scope of the work. Sage shares our vision of supporting accountants with end-to-end practice management capability. I believe together we can become the driving force behind the accounting industry.”

Contact
Ally Edge, Manager, Public Relations U. S.
ally.edge@sage.com

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage announces acquisition of GoProposal to help accountants accelerate practice management in the cloud Acquisition is the fourth recent investment by Sage into cloud-based fintech companies targeting the SMB marketATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, has acquired GoProposal, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...