VirTra Receives $1.3 Million Order from a Country in Europe

The purchase order includes the delivery of multiple V-ST PRO 4K simulators, authoring software, Threat-Fire, weapon recoil kits, TASER training cartridges and other tools designed for simulator use. Of the many respondents to this overseas law enforcement agency’s request for proposal (RFP), VirTra was the only applicant to meet the standards required, validating the company’s continued focus on high-quality, value-add solutions.

“Having another European country benefit from our life-saving technology further expands our goal of supporting law enforcement worldwide,” said VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris. “By providing a multitude of tools to this client, the federal agency will be able to train with every tool on their belt in a safe environment to be better prepared in the field.”

The products will be delivered and installed soon in three different locations across the country. As part of the installation, the clients will receive training on system and hardware operation.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

