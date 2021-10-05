HTG Expands Therapeutics Team

“Our proprietary RNA platform, paired with our advanced medicinal chemistry technologies, has set the stage for HTG to be highly disruptive in drug discovery by developing candidates with superior efficacy and safety profiles,” said John Lubniewski, CEO of HTG.

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced it has expanded its therapeutics team with the addition of several highly experienced professionals. Stephen Barat, Ph.D., a drug development veteran who most recently served with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen), has been named HTG’s Senior Vice President of Therapeutics. Also joining the company are Todd Huffman, Ph.D. as Vice President of Strategy, Carl Kaub as Vice President of Chemistry Operations and Desmond Raitt, Ph.D. as Vice President of Business Development.

“Dr. Barat brings an impressive track record, having successfully brought at least 15 products to market across multiple therapeutic areas over the course of his two decades in global drug development,” he added. “As we look to leverage our extensive background in RNA profiling to unlock the full potential of HTG’s innovative technology, we are delighted to have Dr. Barat and the other talented team members in place.”

“HTG has the opportunity to utilize its proprietary RNA platform technologies to create an entirely new generation of drug discovery tools aimed at significantly reducing risk and increasing positive outcomes,” said Dr. Barat. “With a relatively small percentage of drug candidates currently succeeding through clinical trials because critical learnings are identified too late in the process, we now have the potential to transform the drug discovery process across a broad range of disease areas. I couldn’t be more excited to join this dynamic team at this pivotal time.”

Prior to joining HTG, Dr. Barat was the U.S. Head, Non-clinical Safety Leaders in Non-clinical Safety Assessment at Janssen, where he led a large team that supported programs in all phases of discovery and development, from target assessment and lead optimization through candidate selection, early/late-stage development and registration. Before Janssen, he served as Vice President, Preclinical Research and Early Development at Scynexis and held additional senior roles at Allergan (Actavis/Forest Laboratories) and Schering-Plough/Merck. A graduate of Rutgers University, Dr. Barat earned his Ph.D. in biomedical sciences, pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey Medical School.