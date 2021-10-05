AMD and Microsoft Bring Powerful, Reliable Computing to Users with Windows 11 Powered by AMD Ryzen Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics

More than 175 AMD CPUs are now compatible with Windows 11 operating system to drive ultimate PC experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft are enabling new user experiences with Windows 11, powered by AMD Ryzen Processors, delivering support for the latest features and technologies to optimize performance, efficiency, security features, and connectivity. For gamers running Windows 11, AMD Radeon Graphics are designed to deliver high-performance, highly responsive and fully immersive gaming experiences. Building on AMD and Microsoft’s long history of collaboration, AMD-powered devices stand ready to support Windows 11 experiences from day one.



“We are thrilled to continue our close relationship with Microsoft as they introduce Windows 11, with all its features and benefits, which together bring a refined and streamlined experience to AMD-powered PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Consumers who already have AMD-powered products can experience the innovations of Windows 11 along with the trusted features and capabilities that they’re used to from AMD.”