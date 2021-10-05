AMD and Microsoft Bring Powerful, Reliable Computing to Users with Windows 11 Powered by AMD Ryzen Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics
More than 175 AMD CPUs are now compatible with Windows 11 operating system to drive ultimate PC experiences
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft are enabling new user experiences with
Windows 11, powered by AMD Ryzen Processors, delivering support for the latest features and technologies to optimize performance, efficiency, security features, and connectivity. For gamers running
Windows 11, AMD Radeon Graphics are designed to deliver high-performance, highly responsive and fully immersive gaming experiences. Building on AMD and Microsoft’s long history of collaboration,
AMD-powered devices stand ready to support Windows 11 experiences from day one.
“We are thrilled to continue our close relationship with Microsoft as they introduce Windows 11, with all its features and benefits, which together bring a refined and streamlined experience to AMD-powered PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Consumers who already have AMD-powered products can experience the innovations of Windows 11 along with the trusted features and capabilities that they’re used to from AMD.”
AMD Ryzen Processors with Windows 11 Benefits
AMD Ryzen processors are supporting the new Windows 11 operating system experience, delivering the integration and performance needed to take advantage of exceptionally fast speed, responsiveness and efficiency.
The AMD processor-powered PC with Windows 11 will bring:
- Enhanced video playback quality and battery life as AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Graphics work with Windows 11 to take full advantage of higher quality and more power efficient video capabilities available in Microsoft’s new operating system.
- Collaboration when running Microsoft Teams in Windows 11 with AMD Ryzen processors, including new integrated voice and video chat features, to join meetings from anywhere unplugged with exceptionally long battery life.
- Multi-layer protection with Windows 11 and AMD PRO security as AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer security features at the hardware, OS, and system levels.
Immersive Gaming Experiences with AMD Radeon Graphics
AMD Radeon Graphics are optimized to deliver incredible gaming experiences, and with the new version of AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition released today, gamers can elevate their gaming experiences to new heights on Windows 11. AMD Radeon graphics are optimized for the latest Windows 11 performance optimizations and features, including DirectX 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR, Microsoft DirectStorage and more. In addition, with advanced features such as AMD Radeon Anti-Lag1, AMD Radeon Boost2, Radeon Image Sharpening3, AMD FreeSync Technology4, AMD Radeon Graphics enable Windows 11 gamers can enjoy high-performance, highly-responsive, visually stunning, and fully immersive gaming experiences.
