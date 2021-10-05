Global Crossing Airlines Announces Agreement for A321 Freighters with Greenwich Highland Aviation

GHA arranged the acquisition of the four Airbus A321 passenger aircraft, the first of which (MSN 1438) will commence conversion in January 2022 and will enter service with GlobalX in July 2022. The second aircraft (MSN 1953) will commence conversion in June 2022 and will be placed into service by GlobalX in December 2022. The next two aircraft will be converted and leased to GlobalX in 2023.

“We are very pleased to enter into these orders for long term leases with Greenwich Highland – an experienced and successful lessor who understand the narrow body freighter market and our particular requirements. We hope and expect to expand this deal beyond the first four aircraft and convert more A321s with GHA,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.



“We are very impressed with GlobalX’ execution of their business plan and their progress in building a world class charter airline. We look forward to working closely with Ed and his great team to deliver these four aircraft and more as we continue to develop our mutually successful long term partnership,” said Stuart Peebles, Principal of Greenwich Highland Aviation.



About Greenwich Highland Aviation (GHA)



Formed in 2011 by a team of aviation industry professionals, each with over 25 years experience, GHA has become a very successful lessor and trader, specialising particularly in the A320 family. Building on previous individual experience in converting and leasing P2F narrow body equipment GHA has for some time been developing its A321 P2F lease offering package for the narrow body freighter market.



About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.



