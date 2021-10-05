checkAd

Sunstock Announces Application To Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

With significant growth expected of the company’s strategies and an expanded emphasis on transparency, management believes that Sunstock is in the ideal position to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides. 

Jason Chang, CEO of Sunstock, commented, "Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone and will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders while growing our exposure to a much broader investing community.”

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

About Sunstock Inc.

Sunstock Inc. is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. Sunstock acquires mineral rights and gold mining assets, enabling shareholders to invest in the precious metals sector without incurring many of the costs and risks associated with actual mining operations. The Company sells its inventory to customers and investors through Mom’s Silver Shop, its leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, Calif. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com





