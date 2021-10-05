H2O Innovation Wins a Water Reuse Project and Two First Nations Projects

H 2 O Innovation will be supplying a water reuse system for a major client located in Escondido, California. This project will incorporate ultrafiltration (“UF”) system followed by reverse osmosis (“RO”). The UF will be designed to have a net filtrate production capacity of 2.5 MGD (9,460 m 3 /day), while the RO has a permeate capacity of 2.0 MGD (7,570 m 3 /day). The system will treat tertiary effluent from the existing recycled water system to produce high purity recycled water that will be blended with the existing recycled water supply and used for agricultural irrigation.

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has recently won a water reuse project in California, two First Nations projects in Canada and another small-scale one. These contracts, with a total value of $9.9 M, bring the Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) backlog to $41.2 M.

“Our growing experience in the application of membrane technology to safely reuse treated water fits with our ongoing focus on this market as part of our 3-Year Strategic Plan. California and much of the Western US have experienced in recent years one of the most severe droughts on record. Water reuse is critical to the development of a diverse and resilient water supply. With the recent US Infrastructure and Jobs Act set to invest $1 billion in water recycling programs over the next five years, we consider being well positioned to be a part of the future of water reuse in North America”, stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

The Corporation was also awarded the design and supply of a membrane bioreactor (“MBR”) system with an average day flow of 50,000 gpd (189 m3/day) for the Dene Tha’ First Nation in Northern Alberta (Canada). In addition to the supply of equipment, H 2 O Innovation will provide extensive training for the operations team at the customer’s site and an extended service contract to support the team for five years after the plant goes online.

“We believe in the importance of addressing the water issues of our First Nations communities. H 2 O Innovation is proud to have completed more than ten water and wastewater plants for First Nations communities that are still in service today. Our business model promoting customer care and strong customer retention through premium services, like remote monitoring and training, is a key driver for the success of our First Nations projects”, added Frederic Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.