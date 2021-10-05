checkAd

Candente Copper Appoints Harbor Access

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT, BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harbor Access LLC, a strategic Investor Relations firm with offices in the US and Canada. Harbor Access will provide Investor Relations support and investor outreach to the Company.

“This latest appointment is part of our new outreach program and greater transparency of all that we are doing at Candente Copper. We are in the midst of a strong copper bull market and want to ensure that our evolving investment opportunity is seen and heard by more investors,” stated Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Candente Copper.

The initial term of the contract is for six months with a monthly retainer of US$7,500.

“We are excited to work with Joanne and her team at Candente Copper, to build upon the work they have done so far and expand their Investor Relations program,” commented Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner Harbor Access.

About Harbor Access
Harbor Access is a full-service strategic Investor Relations firm with unrivalled access to North American and European institutional investors. Harbor Access takes a measured approach to developing or recalibrating a client’s investment story.

About Candente Copper
Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company’s most advanced project is its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Ausenco Engineering Inc. has been engaged to conduct an updated PEA to evaluate a new development strategy for the Cañariaco Norte Project. The updated PEA will evaluate new options (identified in the recently completed Desktop Study) to reduce both the CapEx and OpEx from the analyses conducted between 2010 and 2014. The updated PEA study is estimated to be completed before the end of Q4 2021.

Geometallurgical modelling of the deposit and updated smelting costs have indicated that the Outotec Roaster proposed during previous studies will not be required, and therefore it will not be contemplated in the PEA.

Tailings storage methodologies which could improve ESG practices will be assessed in more detail as part of the PEA. The scope of work will include cost-effective mining, process plant and infrastructure design concepts, as well as managing the overall NI 43-101 PEA to drive value-adding initiatives across the entire project, while meeting Candente Copper’s ESG vision.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. She has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws) including but not limited to the potential for discovery on the Cañariaco Property and other statements that are not historical facts including comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, the completion of a favourable PEA and the expected results thereof and the acquisition of various permits. While such forward-looking information is expressed by Candente Copper in good faith and believed by Candente Copper to have a reasonable basis, they address future events and conditions and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including those set out in Candente Copper’s MD&A. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, without limitation, metal prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, potential environmental issues, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Candente Copper expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.
President, CEO and Director
___________________________________
For further information please contact:

info@candentecopper.com
www.candentecopper.com

NR-140





