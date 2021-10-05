checkAd

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Company will hold a conference call to review its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021. During the conference call, Company officers will review third quarter 2021 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Teleconference Details:
Members of the public who are interested in participating in the Company’s third quarter 2021 earnings teleconference call should dial from the U.S., (877) 331-6553, or from outside the U.S., (760) 666-3769, shortly before 10:00 a.m. and reference the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Teleconference Call (number 4160899). Please note the teleconference call will be available for replay beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. To access the replay, callers from the U.S. should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the U.S. should dial (404) 537-3406, and enter conference identification number 4160899.

Webcast:
The conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $471.8 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021.

