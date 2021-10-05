checkAd

Worksport Eyes Future Solar Innovation with Perovskite R&D

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Mississauga, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has entered into a joint collaboration with Greatcell Solar Italy.

Worksport’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation is attracting the best of the best in complementary companies that hold a similar vision: to shift consumer mindsets toward grid-independent technology solutions.

Worksport partners with industry-leading solar providers for flexible, high efficiency, mono-crystalline panels for their Terravis systems, currently available for pre-order. Management believes the inaugural Terravis solar cover and COR energy storage system will establish a very loyal market, one that will look forward to next-generation technological enhancements across the Company’s product lines. And this is precisely why the Company is excited to partner with Greatcell, a Top 3 Global Innovator in Perovskite Solar Cell technology.

Greatcell, headquartered in Australia, has been building on a substantial IP portfolio covering 3rd-Generation Solar Technologies since 2012. Through its R&D, it is creating low-cost, bespoke, renewable electricity transducers, based on PSC, that can compete against all other forms of energy production in all lighting conditions.

“Perovskite Solar Cells provide upwards of double the energy conversion efficiency compared to mono-crystalline silicon - even in shade and low light - require simpler manufacturing processes, and are light weight,” states Greatcell Solar Italia Managing Director Dr. Luca Sorbello.

Worksport believed that for consumers to want to adopt these types of technologies, the Company must lead the way in these innovations, maintaining simple, affordable, top-tier, and practical product implementations. As Greatcell is specially positioned to commercialize PSC technology through micropower and midi-power cells for IoT, mobile, and other rechargeables - markets that are measured in the billions of devices - Worksport management considers the collaboration a natural partnership.

Greatcell was the very first solar harvesting energy company that recognized the opportunity what Worksport is aiming to achieve through its Terravis Energy’s Solis line of solar harvesting tonneau covers. Their management immediately realized that Perovskite would be a perfect fit as its band gap photoluminescence would allow the Solis tonneau cover to collect a wider spectrum of light to convert into electricity, which will make future iterations of the Worksport and Terravis Energy solar line that much more powerful and competitive.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worksport Eyes Future Solar Innovation with Perovskite R&D Mississauga, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has entered into a joint collaboration with Greatcell Solar Italy. Worksport’s commitment to decarbonizing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...