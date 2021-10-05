checkAd

Premier Health Launches Its Second Paratransit Contract

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it’s launching its second five-year paratransit contract. The two contracts awarded by the Government of Quebec in March 2021 (the “Contracts”) cover two distinct Quebec administrative regions and represent together an estimated 28,000 transport segments per year for a total value of approximately $18M.

Paratransit service is a non-ambulatory adapted medical transport required to transfer patients for treatments and medical appointments between facilities in light vehicles with specialized equipment such as multi-position chairs, bariatric chairs, vital signs monitors, and central oxygen devices. The Corporation carries out the service using its PSweb platform which recent version includes dispatching and monitoring features. Each transport is accompanied by a nurse provided by the Corporation resulting in an increase in organic growth for PHA’s main business segment.

The rationale behind this service is to accelerate organic growth by being able to provide additional services to existing customer organizations while using our existing technology infrastructure and our qualified nurses” said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.





