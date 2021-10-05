checkAd

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 2. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

   
Tuesday, November 2nd @ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:
Domestic: 800-344-0786  
International: 209-905-5969  
Conference ID: 8449129  
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/utdpmguo 

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
inspire@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989





