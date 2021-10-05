checkAd

Nemaura Medical to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Loughborough, England, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D. will be presenting virtually at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference.

Dr. Chowdhury will deliver his corporate presentation on October 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

Register to watch the presentation here.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEATdiabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nemaura Medical to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference Loughborough, England, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...