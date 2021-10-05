checkAd

PJET – A New Opportunity Taking Flight Soon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:59  |   |   |   

Dallas, TX, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company has published a new website in conjunction with an ongoing initiative to redirect the company’s business focus.

PJET’s name stems from previous jet leasing business.  Subsequently, the company acquired a cannabis business, but never reached critical mass developing the acquisition into a sustainable business. 

Recently, the majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, has decided on a new business direction outside the cannabis industry.  ACI is also the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA).  With two business already in the cannabis marketplace, ACI is diversifying with PJET.

PJET has lately updated its required disclosures with OTC Markets to reestablish current information status.  Today, the company has launched a new website where information on the new business direction will soon begin to be populated.

At the same time the company has been working to update its public information requirements, management has also been making headway on the new business initiative.  The company is developing a technology solution to serve a global and underserved marketplace.  The company is also in discussions to acquire a physical asset that will be used to test, refine, and demonstrate the technology currently under development while generating revenue at the same time.

Management anticipates revealing the new business direction before the end of October.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates.  Contact us through the company website’s contact page and let us know if you’d like us to send you updates.

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
Steven Rash
Info@pjet-info.com
+1 (800) 861-1350





