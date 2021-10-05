Centessa Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Grainger, PhD, a Leading Biotech Entrepreneur, as Chief Innovation Officer

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage company leveraging its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that David Grainger, PhD, has been appointed to the newly-created role of Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Grainger will be a member of the Company’s executive leadership team and will be responsible for the overall management of the scientific and research activities. Dr. Grainger will work collaboratively with the scientific leadership team in each of the Centessa companies and will provide guidance and insight to the scientific approaches and teams. His responsibilities will also include discovery efforts, playing a pivotal role in defining how therapeutic candidates will be selected and validated for development.

“David has served as a vital partner and advisor to Centessa since the Company’s formation, and we are thrilled he is joining our leadership team in this new capacity,” said Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “David’s appointment supports our evolution as a company as we prepare for multiple milestones across our clinical stage and pre-clinical programs in the months and years ahead, and his expertise in company formation will be particularly critical as we continue evaluating new candidates for pipeline expansion.”

“I have had the pleasure of supporting Centessa’s early formation, ultimately culminating in a portfolio of 16 programs with truly exquisite biology,” said Dr. Grainger. “I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working closely with each of the companies, the Centessa leadership team, and the Board to drive continued progress and innovation.”

Dr. Grainger joins the Company from Medicxi, where he was a co-founder and served as Chief Scientific Advisor, and will continue in a consulting capacity. He was the Chairman and CEO of several of their portfolio companies and co-founder of The Foundation Institute for 21st Century Medicine. Dr. Grainger has co-founded 28 biotechnology companies over the course of his career.