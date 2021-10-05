checkAd

VVC’s PHC Engages Lee Keeling and Associates to Conduct NI 51-101 Helium Resource Property Evaluations of PHC’s Four Helium Projects

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC") has commissioned a National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101") compliant report (the "NI 51-101 Report") on its four (4) helium projects in Kansas and Colorado, USA.

Engagement of Lee Keeling and Associates

PHC has engaged Lee Keeling and Associates ("Keeling") of Tulsa Oklahoma, an oil and gas engineering consulting firm with specialized expertise in helium, to complete an evaluation of PHC’s helium assets. This evaluation will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of NI 51-101 in Canada. The results of the evaluation will be published in NI 51-101 Report which, when finalized, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), where it will be available for download by shareholders. The NI 51-101 Report will help PHC in its strategic decision making and management of the helium business, as well as providing the Company’s investors, and the market, a view of the Company’s helium assets through a third-party expert.

Keeling will consult on the well completions and testing programs, and will also prepare an independent evaluation of the existing producing wells, the historic non-producing wells and as well as an overview of the Company’s helium lease acreage. In addition, Keeling will create a format for evaluating and updating PHC’s helium resource as more leases are added and wells are drilled.

Keeling is a Qualified Person as such term is defined in NI 51-101.

VVC Chairman TM said: "We are particularly excited to have a third-party review of the projects in Plateau Helium, so that we will be able to effectively communicate the tremendous potential value we see in these projects."

PHC's Four Existing Helium Projects

PHC now has four (4) helium projects to be evaluated by Keeling. These projects cover an aggregate of approximately forty thousand (40,000) acres in: Syracuse (PHC’s original project), Monarch, Syracuse Extension Kansas, and Syracuse Extension Colorado. In addition to the core acreage in these projects, the Company will continue to add properties to each.

About National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101)

NI 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, requires all Canadian reporting issuers engaged in oil and gas activities to provide disclosure of their estimated oil and natural gas reserves, and related future net revenue, on an annual basis. In addition, NI 51-101 permits reporting issuers to disclose estimates of resources (other than reserves) provided that such disclosure satisfies the requirements of NI 51-101. This requires that all estimates of reserves, resources, and values attributable to reserves or resources that are disclosed, must be prepared or audited in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook").

