Initial Exploration Completed on the Victoria Property in Newfoundland

Prospecting resulted in more outcrops being found than expected and a total of 20 rock samples were collected from four areas on the property. Several outcrops of altered felsic volcanic rocks, one with quartz veining, were discovered and sampled in the central portion of the project. Strong shearing was also evident in places. A sulphide bearing quartz breccia vein was found in a second area, further to the southeast and prospecting in a third part of the property revealed mineralized quartz veins hosted by a felsic intrusive rock.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the initial exploration program on the Victoria Property located in Central Newfoundland has been successfully completed. The program consisted of prospecting areas which surround locations where gold-bearing quartz veins hosted by altered granitoid-type (felsic) rocks were previously documented and four heavy mineral concentrate (“HMC”) samples taken at that time, contained high grades of gold.

“We’re excited to have found more outcrop than expected and the presence of extensive alteration, quartz veining and stockwork as well as felsic intrusions and sulphides near to gold bearing tills. We look forward to receiving analytical results from the samples taken on our Victoria Property,” said Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Xali Gold.

All the samples have been submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd in Springdale, Newfoundland for 34 element Induced Coupled Plasma analysis (“ICP”) and Fire Assay for gold. Based on the preliminary evaluation and pending results from the laboratory, additional work will be planned for Q2, 2022.

For more information about the Victoria Property, please see News Release 098 dated August 4, 2021.

Xali Gold’s new Victoria Property is located just 3 kilometres southwest of Marathon’s Valentine Gold Project (see Newfoundland Map). Marathon has defined (Measured and Indicated) reserves of 3.14 million ounces (“Moz”) gold and Inferred resources of 1.00 Moz (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/) and mine construction is expected to commence in early 2022. *There are no assurances that similar results would be obtained on Xali Gold’s Victoria Property.