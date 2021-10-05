checkAd

Collective Mining Announces the Initiation of Drilling at the Box Target, a Large and Mineralized Outcropping Gold-Rich Porphyry System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, as part of its 7,500-meter maiden drill program, that it is mobilizing a second diamond drill rig to the Guayabales Project, Colombia. The new drill rig is expected to begin operating before the end of October 2021 and will be targeting a grass-root generated large-scale and mineralized outcropping gold-rich porphyry system within the Box target area (“Box”). Box is one of the five major grass-root drill-ready target areas identified at the Guayabales Project by the Company in 2021. The Guayabales Project is situated contiguous and immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s multi-million-ounce deposit. The Company interprets the abundant precious metal mineralization encountered throughout the Guayabales project to be related to multiple mineralized styles that include gold-copper-molybdenum porphyries and associated breccia as well as high grade, precious and base metal vein systems that are superimposed on and enrich the porphyry bodies.

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 to 5)

  • The porphyry zone (“CPZ”) within the Box is a coincidental strong gold, silver, copper and molybdenum soil anomaly characterized by high-grade veins overprinting porphyry mineralization. In turn, the mineralization is situated directly within coincidental magnetic chargeability and resistivity geophysical anomalies typical of a porphyry system.

  • The surface area for the CPZ at Box measures 500 metres by 400 metres and is open in all directions for expansion.

  • The CPZ has returned channel and grab sampling from three different styles of mineralization; polymetallic veins, porphyry stockwork and disseminated sulphide. Samples for the high-grade veins returned a range of intercepts grading up to 14.8 g/t gold and 276 g/t silver. These high-grade veins are superimposed on porphyry veinlets, stockwork and disseminated sulphide mineralized systems with grades ranging from 0.4 g/t to 1 g/t gold with select results as follows:

Table 1 Rock and Channel Sample Results at the Box Target

Sample ID Au g/t Ag g/t Length Mineralization
CM000068 14.80 176 * Polymetallic Shear zone
CM000077 9.62 254 * Polymetallic Fault
CM000112 5.14 239 1.0 Polymetallic Fault
CM000382 4.96 73 * Polymetallic Stockwork
CM000384 2.31 71 * Polymetallic Fault
CM000070 2.22 65 * Polymetallic Vein
CM002397 1.68 101 0.9 Polymetallic Fault
CM000300 1.62 24 * Polymetallic Vein
CM000984 0.94 9 2.0 Porphyry Stockwork
CM001148 0.89 2 2.0 Porphyry Stockwork
CM000985 0.87 6 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated
CM002440 0.79 1 0.5 Shear Zone Contact
CM000987 0.78 10 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated
CM000982 0.56 20 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated
CM002358 0.51 4 2.0 Porphyry Stockwork
CM002395 0.47 47 2.0 Polymetallic Disseminated
CM002394 0.45 22 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated
CM002160 0.44 4 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated + Stockwork
CM000298 0.44 17 0.7 Porphyry Disseminated
CM002396 0.43 75 1.7 Polymetallic Disseminated
CM000383 0.42 19 * Porphyry Stockwork
CM002405 0.41 0 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated
         

*Grab sample

“The deep penetrating, high resolution IP work when combined with our exploration data has been an effective targeting tool in defining multiple targets consisting of different mineralization styles at the Guayabales Project. As a result, the Company is now beginning a robust drill program to test our initial five targets over the balance of the year and into 2022. Importantly, we expect that initial assay results from drilling at the Donut target, which commenced in September, will be available prior to the end of October,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Details

The CPZ within the Box is in the western portion of the Guayabales Project and is hosted within multiple porphyritic diorites which intrude into carbonaceous schist and siltstone country rocks. Previously, the Company announced channel and rock sample results from small porphyry and polymetallic vein outcrops within the Box target (see press release dated July 29, 2021). The Company has now undertaken extensive additional surface work and geophysical surveys at the Box target which define a central, mineralized porphyry zone, referred to as the impregnated zone and enveloped by high grade, polymetallic veins to the north, west and south of the porphyry body (see Figure 1).

The CPZ contains gold mineralized stockwork and sheeted vein systems hosting quartz-pyrite-molybdenite-magnetite-chalcopyrite assemblages that are associated with potassic alteration. The mineralized vein systems are coincident with soil anomalies for copper (>500ppm), molybdenum (>3ppm) and gold (>100 ppb) and cover an area of 500 meters by 400 meters. The mineralized porphyry system is impregnated by late stage polymetallic veins which host gold, silver, sphalerite, and galena sulphides. Located to the North and South of the porphyry zone are additional zones of polymetallic veins which fringe the main porphyry bodies and are associated with extensive sericite-chlorite alteration. The polymetallic veins locate within intersecting structures and have northeast, northwest and east-west orientations.

Outcrop exposure within Box is limited due to extensive landslides and colluvium cover. Geophysical surveys were therefore undertaken to assist in target definition and included airborne magnetics and a deep penetrating, ground IP survey. Three-dimensional modelling of all this data has highlighted the presence of a zone of chargeability highs associated with intermediate resistive bodies which are coincident with an intermediate magnetic anomaly. The geophysical anomalies demonstrate an excellent coincidence with the CPZ as defined by geological mapping, soil and rock sampling. The magnetic survey also highlights a clear, NE-SW trending structural corridor which is interpreted to have facilitated emplacement of the CPZ and vein systems in between the various country rocks.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.  Management and insiders own approximately 41% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia: (i) the San Antonio project; and (ii) the Guayabales Project. With an aggressive grassroots exploration program in 2021 outlining five major targets at the Guayabales Project, the Company recently initiated a maiden 7,500 metre drill program with a sole purpose to make the next major discovery in Colombia. Initial assay results from this drill program are anticipated in Q4, 2021.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd. 
Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer 
Tel. (416) 451-2727 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the maiden drill program, including timing of results, and Collective’s future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.  

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project and the Box Target is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9493f7a1-50ad-433a ...

Figure 2: Plan View of the Box Target Area (Gold Values (g/t)) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbaca844-6d72-4a4d ...

Figure 3: Molybdenum Rock Geochemistry of the CPZ (Porphyry Zone) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85891bd7-ed3b-481d ...

Figure 4: Plan View and North-South IP Section Over the CPZ Highlighting Chargeability and Resistivity is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eff70626-3997-412d ...

Figure 5: Box: Porphyry Style Stockwork Mineralization and Veinlets in Outcrop Samples is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b8901f-40c8-4e4d ... and https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9410fdb-a8cd-43ea ... and https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dac3b0b7-a683-494b ...


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Collective Mining Announces the Initiation of Drilling at the Box Target, a Large and Mineralized Outcropping Gold-Rich Porphyry System TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, as part of its 7,500-meter maiden drill program, that it is mobilizing a second diamond drill rig to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrNevada Exploration Enters Strategic Drilling Agreement with Drill NV
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrKona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:02 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Excellon Resources - Spektakuläre Bohrergebnisse deuten neue Silberzone an!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
14:00 UhrRockland Resources Acquires the Stetham Uranium Project, Gogama, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrOsisko Development Intersects 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 Meters and 115.5 g/t Au Over 0.95 Meter at Valley Zone
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrClarity Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrHanstone Gold Commissions Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Its Snip North Project Located in Northern BC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrInitial Exploration Completed on the Victoria Property in Newfoundland
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrOsisko Windfall Drilling Returns 3,979 g/t Au Over 2.3 Metres
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrPacton Appoints VP Exploration
Accesswire | Analysen