Collective Mining Announces the Initiation of Drilling at the Box Target, a Large and Mineralized Outcropping Gold-Rich Porphyry System

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, as part of its 7,500-meter maiden drill program, that it is mobilizing a second diamond drill rig to the Guayabales Project, Colombia. The new drill rig is expected to begin operating before the end of October 2021 and will be targeting a grass-root generated large-scale and mineralized outcropping gold-rich porphyry system within the Box target area (“Box”). Box is one of the five major grass-root drill-ready target areas identified at the Guayabales Project by the Company in 2021. The Guayabales Project is situated contiguous and immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s multi-million-ounce deposit. The Company interprets the abundant precious metal mineralization encountered throughout the Guayabales project to be related to multiple mineralized styles that include gold-copper-molybdenum porphyries and associated breccia as well as high grade, precious and base metal vein systems that are superimposed on and enrich the porphyry bodies.

The porphyry zone (“CPZ”) within the Box is a coincidental strong gold, silver, copper and molybdenum soil anomaly characterized by high-grade veins overprinting porphyry mineralization. In turn, the mineralization is situated directly within coincidental magnetic chargeability and resistivity geophysical anomalies typical of a porphyry system.





The surface area for the CPZ at Box measures 500 metres by 400 metres and is open in all directions for expansion.





The CPZ has returned channel and grab sampling from three different styles of mineralization; polymetallic veins, porphyry stockwork and disseminated sulphide. Samples for the high-grade veins returned a range of intercepts grading up to 14.8 g/t gold and 276 g/t silver. These high-grade veins are superimposed on porphyry veinlets, stockwork and disseminated sulphide mineralized systems with grades ranging from 0.4 g/t to 1 g/t gold with select results as follows:



Table 1 Rock and Channel Sample Results at the Box Target

Sample ID Au g/t Ag g/t Length Mineralization CM000068 14.80 176 * Polymetallic Shear zone CM000077 9.62 254 * Polymetallic Fault CM000112 5.14 239 1.0 Polymetallic Fault CM000382 4.96 73 * Polymetallic Stockwork CM000384 2.31 71 * Polymetallic Fault CM000070 2.22 65 * Polymetallic Vein CM002397 1.68 101 0.9 Polymetallic Fault CM000300 1.62 24 * Polymetallic Vein CM000984 0.94 9 2.0 Porphyry Stockwork CM001148 0.89 2 2.0 Porphyry Stockwork CM000985 0.87 6 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated CM002440 0.79 1 0.5 Shear Zone Contact CM000987 0.78 10 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated CM000982 0.56 20 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated CM002358 0.51 4 2.0 Porphyry Stockwork CM002395 0.47 47 2.0 Polymetallic Disseminated CM002394 0.45 22 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated CM002160 0.44 4 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated + Stockwork CM000298 0.44 17 0.7 Porphyry Disseminated CM002396 0.43 75 1.7 Polymetallic Disseminated CM000383 0.42 19 * Porphyry Stockwork CM002405 0.41 0 2.0 Porphyry Disseminated

*Grab sample

“The deep penetrating, high resolution IP work when combined with our exploration data has been an effective targeting tool in defining multiple targets consisting of different mineralization styles at the Guayabales Project. As a result, the Company is now beginning a robust drill program to test our initial five targets over the balance of the year and into 2022. Importantly, we expect that initial assay results from drilling at the Donut target, which commenced in September, will be available prior to the end of October,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Details

The CPZ within the Box is in the western portion of the Guayabales Project and is hosted within multiple porphyritic diorites which intrude into carbonaceous schist and siltstone country rocks. Previously, the Company announced channel and rock sample results from small porphyry and polymetallic vein outcrops within the Box target (see press release dated July 29, 2021). The Company has now undertaken extensive additional surface work and geophysical surveys at the Box target which define a central, mineralized porphyry zone, referred to as the impregnated zone and enveloped by high grade, polymetallic veins to the north, west and south of the porphyry body (see Figure 1).

The CPZ contains gold mineralized stockwork and sheeted vein systems hosting quartz-pyrite-molybdenite-magnetite-chalcopyrite assemblages that are associated with potassic alteration. The mineralized vein systems are coincident with soil anomalies for copper (>500ppm), molybdenum (>3ppm) and gold (>100 ppb) and cover an area of 500 meters by 400 meters. The mineralized porphyry system is impregnated by late stage polymetallic veins which host gold, silver, sphalerite, and galena sulphides. Located to the North and South of the porphyry zone are additional zones of polymetallic veins which fringe the main porphyry bodies and are associated with extensive sericite-chlorite alteration. The polymetallic veins locate within intersecting structures and have northeast, northwest and east-west orientations.

Outcrop exposure within Box is limited due to extensive landslides and colluvium cover. Geophysical surveys were therefore undertaken to assist in target definition and included airborne magnetics and a deep penetrating, ground IP survey. Three-dimensional modelling of all this data has highlighted the presence of a zone of chargeability highs associated with intermediate resistive bodies which are coincident with an intermediate magnetic anomaly. The geophysical anomalies demonstrate an excellent coincidence with the CPZ as defined by geological mapping, soil and rock sampling. The magnetic survey also highlights a clear, NE-SW trending structural corridor which is interpreted to have facilitated emplacement of the CPZ and vein systems in between the various country rocks.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management and insiders own approximately 41% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia: (i) the San Antonio project; and (ii) the Guayabales Project. With an aggressive grassroots exploration program in 2021 outlining five major targets at the Guayabales Project, the Company recently initiated a maiden 7,500 metre drill program with a sole purpose to make the next major discovery in Colombia. Initial assay results from this drill program are anticipated in Q4, 2021.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.

Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. (416) 451-2727

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the maiden drill program, including timing of results, and Collective’s future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project and the Box Target is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9493f7a1-50ad-433a ...

Figure 2: Plan View of the Box Target Area (Gold Values (g/t)) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbaca844-6d72-4a4d ...

Figure 3: Molybdenum Rock Geochemistry of the CPZ (Porphyry Zone) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85891bd7-ed3b-481d ...

Figure 4: Plan View and North-South IP Section Over the CPZ Highlighting Chargeability and Resistivity is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eff70626-3997-412d ...

Figure 5: Box: Porphyry Style Stockwork Mineralization and Veinlets in Outcrop Samples is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b8901f-40c8-4e4d ... and https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9410fdb-a8cd-43ea ... and https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dac3b0b7-a683-494b ...