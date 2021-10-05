checkAd

OverActive Media and Teams Earn Seven Esports Awards Nominations

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM), along with members of their professional Call of Duty esports team Toronto Ultra and League of Legends esports team MAD Lions, have earned seven Esports Awards nominations. Driven initially by public selection, nominees are narrowed down to a shortlist of finalists for each category by a panel of well-respected industry professionals.

OverActive Media and its teams are nominated for the following Esports Awards:

  • OverActive Media, Esports Organization of the Year
  • MAD Lions, Esports Team of the Year in Association with Secretlab
  • Mark “MarkyB” Bryceland, Toronto Ultra, Esports Coach of the Year in Partnership with Expedia
  • James “Mac” MacCormack, MAD Lions, Esports Coach of the Year in Partnership with Expedia
  • Jamie “Insight” Craven, Toronto Ultra, Esports Controller Rookie of the Year in Partnership with Scuf
  • Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan, Toronto Ultra, Esports Play of the Month August 2021
  • Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla, Esports PC Rookie of the Year

“Being a finalist for seven Esports Awards is a huge indicator of the progress we’ve made over the past year, and we have no plans of slowing down. We’ve invested heavily in player development, scouting, physical and mental well-being and on our coaching staff, and we’re gaining momentum with both fans and the industry,” said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer, OverActive Media. “The nominations across the teams are well deserved and reinforce the exceptional results delivered in 2021.”

The teams’ performance this season is a result of the efforts of many. MAD Lions, the back-to-back 2021 LEC Champions are representing Europe as its top seed at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship running today through November 6 in Iceland. Meanwhile, the Counter Strike (CSGO) team is focused on rebuilding the squad with some of Europe’s top rookies and is moving up the rankings qualifying for IEM Fall and the BLAST Premiere Fall showdown. In North America, the Toronto Ultra celebrated an incredible season securing the Major II Championship and ending the season in the Grand Final of the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, while Toronto Defiant had its most successful season-to-date amid a strong finish in the post-season Championship Play-In Tournament. 

