Hanstone Gold Commissions Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Its Snip North Project Located in Northern BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (‘Axiom’) who has submitted their proposal for the collection and processing of airborne magnetic data over the Company’s Snip North Project near Stewart, British Columbia.

This airborne magnetic survey will be conducted using a manned helicopter equipped with specially designed high resolution magnetometers mounted in a tri-axial array. The survey will be conducted over the a 102 line-km survey over a prospective Area of Interest (AOI) utilizing a line spacing of 100 m and tie lines spaced a 1000 m. Axiom will be responsible for the execution, collecting and processing the magnetic data and report compilation.

The AOI includes prospective target zones outlined in previous satellite surveys from 2020 on the Snip North property. Those survey results showed significant hydrothermal alteration in addition to quartz and significant ferric oxides on the property. Prospecting and sampling during 2021 summer season verified those results with samples from several gossans. These samples contain up to 5% disseminated sulphides within otherwise variable hydrothermal alteration.

South of the Snip North Property, recent work on the Company’s Doc Property uncovered several extensive mineralized quartz vein structures that were coincidental with low magnetic anomalies. Large diameter diamond drill core results from the 2021 season are pending.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “Management is looking forward to the definition of additional targets on its Snip North Property located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northern BC. We are confident that data generated from the proposed airborne magnetic survey will provide prospective targets for additional follow-up, prospecting and potential future drill target delineation on the Snip North Property.”

About Hanstone Gold

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

