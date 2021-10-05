VBL Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sam Backenroth as Chief Financial Officer and Establishes Operations in the United States
Amos Ron to Retire as CFO and Will Continue to Serve as Corporate Secretary, Advisor to VBL
TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq:
VBLT) today announced the appointment of Sam Backenroth as chief financial officer (CFO) effective immediately. Mr. Backenroth is an accomplished corporate finance veteran with
demonstrated success in building and financing private and public biotechnology companies. In connection with the appointment, VBL established U.S. operations in New York, which will be managed by
Mr. Backenroth, and he will be responsible for leading the company’s future financing and business development activities to support the company’s growth initiatives. Mr. Backenroth
succeeds Mr. Amos Ron, who is retiring but will continue to serve as corporate secretary and in an advisory capacity.
“On behalf of the entire board of directors and management team, I want to thank Amos Ron for his outstanding service to VBL, and his leadership over the past decade. We are grateful Amos will continue as corporate secretary and an advisor to the company,” said Prof. Dror Harats, M.D., chief executive officer, VBL Therapeutics. “We are tremendously pleased to welcome Sam to the VBL executive leadership team and expand our operations in the United States. Sam has a proven track record in corporate finance, strategy, operations and business development. His leadership and strong investor and banking relationships will be invaluable as we as we enter a new era of innovation and growth for VBL as a leading global biotech company.”
Most recently, Mr. Backenroth was the chief financial officer at NeuBase Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NBSE), a novel genetic medicine platform company focused on rare genetic diseases and oncology. While at NeuBase, Mr. Backenroth helped build the finance and operations functions, took the company public, and raised approximately $100 million in equity capital.
"I am excited to join VBL to advance the company’s financial and business objectives and support its continued growth and development of its first-in-class pipeline of programs in oncology and immuno-inflammation. The company is at an exciting point, with the ongoing Phase 3 OVAL registration-enabling study of VB-111 in ovarian cancer advancing to the planned progression free survival readout in the second half of 2022 and the expected filing of an IND for the VB-601 MOSPD2 program in an immunology application in 2022,” said Mr. Backenroth. “VBL’s gene targeting precision medicine platform, coupled with its vision and expertise in biology, positions the company to make meaningful improvements to underserved patient populations and unlock significant shareholder value. I look forward to working with the team to capitalize on the tremendous potential for VBL to bring novel gene therapies to people living with cancer and immuno-inflammatory disorders.”
