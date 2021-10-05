checkAd

Clarity Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Stephen Sulis has joined the management team as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Stephen Sulis is currently working as CFO with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies, predominately focused on the resource sector, both in Canada and around the globe. His professional experience includes exploration and mining companies, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. In addition to his accounting experience, previously Mr. Sulis worked in the financial sector with TD Canada Trust. Mr. Sulis graduated with distinction at Capilano University, North Vancouver, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration as well as an advanced diploma in international business studies.

Mr. Sulis is replacing Mr. Peter Nguyen as CFO and Corporate Secretary effective October 1, 2021. The Company would like to thank Mr. Nguyen for his service in seeing the Company through its Initial Public Offering and subsequent transactions and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

Additionally, the Company is updating its office location to Suite 1680 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
James Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436
Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com
Website: claritygoldcorp.com


