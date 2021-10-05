Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Becomes Current with the SEC and Shares Updates to the Market

Company regains its current status with the SEC after filing its, both, delinquent period ending March 31, 2021 year end and period ending June 30, 2021 quarter. This was achieved through the supervision of the new appointed receiver, William A Leonard, replacing Robert L. Stevens, who was discharged and ordered out of the Company on August 27, 2021 in result of an ongoing litigation initiated on January 19, 2021 by certain shareholders (ultimately representing approximately 33%) who intervened because of concerns of Mr. Stevens’ lack of transparency. During the litigation the intervenors were able to settle all claims, including those of Cromogen Biotechnology Corporation ; thereby ending the litigation that started as a breach of contract claim that has been ongoing since October 23, 2014 leading to the January 11, 2019’s receivership with Mr. Stevens. The intervenors have also achieved funding options through the company’s loyal shareholder base and strong acquisition candidate that will position the company stronger than it's ever been.

Mr. Leonard, since appointed, reinstated board of directors members and executives to work on getting the Company current with the SEC, raise necessary capital, and work on acquiring its acquisition candidates to maximize shareholder value under the assistance of his supervision while evaluating Mr. Stevens’ and his company, Strongbow Advisors, Inc., 2 year receivership term with ETST.

The Company since Mr. Leonards’ appointment has not only become current with the SEC subsequently commencing OTCQB application to regain tier status, but also entered into a letter of intent to acquire JCR Medical Equipment, Inc., RxCompoundsStore.com, LLC., and Peaks Curative, LLC.. The Company has also secured a 1,000 square foot of office space through one of its acquisition candidate’s, a 13,000 square foot facility due to the company’s original facility being abandoned by Mr. Stevens.

Currently the Company and the acquisition candidates are in the process of working with various industry experts to identify the regulatory requirements, and compliance thereof, that will impact and dictate how the acquisition targets will be allowed to work and operate within a holding company structure. These discussions and the related investigations are important as we plan and develop the corporate and operational structure of the combined entities; All of which hold licenses under various regulatory authorities such as the Agency of Health Care Administration (ACHA), Florida Board of Pharmacy, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), an integral part of management’s identification and ability to realize the synergies and expansion opportunities that will be available. It is also necessary to ensure that the companies will be able to operate in their respective industry segments as a collective group with as much latitudinal consistency as possible, while in full compliance with all applicable legal and industrial regulatory requirements. The formerly mentioned parties are fully committed to finding the optimal structure for each of the companies to operate as before to seamlessly continue providing the greatest synergies and opportunities for them as a group. During this merger we are currently considering executing the three aforementioned acquisitions in phases of which the plan progress will be updated soon.