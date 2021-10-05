Osisko Development Intersects 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 Meters and 115.5 g/t Au Over 0.95 Meter at Valley Zone

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“ Osisko Development ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“ Cariboo ”) in central British Columbia. A total of 10 diamond drill rigs are currently active on the Project.

A total of 138,000 meters have been drilled thus far in 2021. Of that, 46,000 meters have been drilled in the Valley Zone.

have been drilled thus far in 2021. Of that, 46,000 meters have been drilled in the Valley Zone. Recent assay results include holes CM-21-030 to CM-21-043 (Figure 1).

(Figure 1). CM-21-033 assayed 100.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, CM-21-041 assayed 112.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and 115.50 g/t Au over 0.95 meter (Figure 2).

over 0.50 meter, CM-21-041 assayed over 0.50 meter and over 0.95 meter (Figure 2). CM-21-038 intersected multiple mineralized vein corridors including 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 meters with high-grade samples of 31.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 27.40 g/t Au over 1.00 meter, 23.30 g/t Au over 1.40 meter, 47.40 g/t Au over 1.30 meters, and 20.10 g/t Au over 0.60 meter.

with high-grade samples of over 0.50 meter, over 1.00 meter, over 1.40 meter, over 1.30 meters, and over 0.60 meter. CM-21-043 assayed 7.09 g/t Au over 12.70 meters including samples of 19.40 g/t Au over 1.30 meters, 10.45 g/t Au over 1.40 meters, 16.80 g/t Au over 0.60 meters, 14.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 10.55 g/t Au over 0.60 meter and 14.05 g/t Au over 0.50 meter. This interval is open along strike and at depth.

over 12.70 meters including samples of over 1.30 meters, over 1.40 meters, over 0.60 meters, Au over 0.50 meter, over 0.60 meter and over 0.50 meter. This interval is open along strike and at depth. Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “Each of these 14 drill holes returned highly anomalous gold assays in the Valley Zone. The intervals reported are vein corridors comprised of many individual mineralized quartz veins within the sandstone. The gold is associated with the quartz vein-hosted pyrite. During production, these higher-grade samples will be separated using an ore sorter to improve the overall grade of the pre-concentrate.”

Assay Highlights

13.05 g/t Au over 4.65 meters in hole CM-21-030 including

over 4.65 meters in hole CM-21-030 including 62.70 g/t Au over 0.90 meter

over 0.90 meter 10.83 g/t Au over 3.90 meters in hole CM-21-030 including

over 3.90 meters in hole CM-21-030 including 71.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 63.90 g/t Au over 1.05 meters in hole CM-21-031

over 1.05 meters in hole CM-21-031 51.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-031

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-031 16.63 g/t Au over 4.50 meters in hole CM-21-033 including

over 4.50 meters in hole CM-21-033 including 100.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 84.10 g/t Au over 1.10 meters in hole CM-21-034

over 1.10 meters in hole CM-21-034 13.10 g/t Au over 3.15 meters in hole CM-21-034

over 3.15 meters in hole CM-21-034 17.60 g/t Au over 2.90 meters in hole CM-21-035 including

over 2.90 meters in hole CM-21-035 including 35.60 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

over 0.80 meter 58.10 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-037

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-037 4.44 g/t Au over 10.10 meters in hole CM-21-037

over 10.10 meters in hole CM-21-037 19.37 g/t Au over 2.60 meters in hole CM-21-038 including

over 2.60 meters in hole CM-21-038 including 55.00 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

over 0.75 meter 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 meters in hole CM-21-038 including

over 11.40 meters in hole CM-21-038 including 47.40 g/t Au over 1.30 meters

over 1.30 meters 6.51 g/t Au over 17.90 meters in hole CM-21-039 including

over 17.90 meters in hole CM-21-039 including 31.90 g/t Au over 1.30 meters

over 1.30 meters 61.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-039

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-039 11.15 g/t Au over 3.00 meters in hole CM-21-039

over 3.00 meters in hole CM-21-039 10.23 g/t Au over 2.85 meters in hole CM-21-040

over 2.85 meters in hole CM-21-040 38.50 g/t Au over 0.65 meter in hole CM-21-041

over 0.65 meter in hole CM-21-041 112.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-041

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-041 7.38 g/t Au over 11.35 meters in hole CM-21-041

over 11.35 meters in hole CM-21-041 115.50 g/t Au over 0.95 meter in hole CM-21-041

over 0.95 meter in hole CM-21-041 7.98 g/t Au over 8.10 meters in hole CM-21-042 including

over 8.10 meters in hole CM-21-042 including 92.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 11.99 g/t Au over 7.30 meters in hole CM-21-043

over 7.30 meters in hole CM-21-043 6.17 g/t Au over 7.00 meters in hole CM-21-043

over 7.00 meters in hole CM-21-043 7.09 g/t Au over 12.70 meters in hole CM-21-043

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV” on December 2, 2020.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-21-030 82.50 83.00 0.50 10.20 127.50 128.70 1.20 6.31 181.85 183.95 2.10 3.75 194.10 194.70 0.60 4.21 201.75 206.40 4.65 13.05 Including 202.25 202.75 0.50 4.73 and 205.50 206.40 0.90 62.70 218.60 222.50 3.90 10.83 Including 218.60 219.10 0.50 71.90 and 222.00 222.50 0.50 9.46 294.65 296.75 2.10 6.10 Including 295.15 295.75 0.60 7.55 and 295.75 296.25 0.50 15.85 330.00 331.90 1.90 3.77 Including 330.00 330.90 0.90 6.19 420.60 421.10 0.50 5.38 CM-21-031 33.95 35.00 1.05 63.90 53.40 55.00 1.60 17.91 Including 53.40 54.00 0.60 5.04 and 54.50 55.00 0.50 51.00 CM-21-032 26.70 27.20 0.50 5.62 35.85 36.35 0.50 6.99 52.90 54.60 1.70 8.50 Including 53.90 54.60 0.70 17.25 89.50 90.00 0.50 6.32 339.05 341.75 2.70 4.51 Including 341.15 341.75 0.60 16.35 348.85 349.40 0.55 8.24 355.70 360.00 4.30 4.78 Including 359.05 360.00 0.95 14.65 407.50 408.10 0.60 4.46 418.95 422.10 3.15 4.95 Including 418.95 420.00 1.05 5.69 and 420.00 420.50 0.50 15.30 429.50 430.00 0.50 8.52 448.20 448.70 0.50 6.00 CM-21-033 109.00 113.50 4.50 16.63 Including 110.15 110.65 0.50 100.00 and 113.00 113.50 0.50 46.90 132.00 132.60 0.60 4.43 139.90 140.40 0.50 19.05 163.50 164.40 0.90 9.02 174.80 175.30 0.50 3.26 176.50 177.00 0.50 3.19 186.50 187.60 1.10 5.93 CM-21-034 137.40 138.45 1.05 28.30 Including 137.95 138.45 0.50 45.80 153.20 154.30 1.10 84.10 159.25 160.15 0.90 21.80 172.40 175.95 3.55 3.06 Including 172.40 172.90 0.50 11.90 and 172.90 173.40 0.50 4.74 186.00 186.50 0.50 3.65 207.50 208.00 0.50 3.24 226.75 229.90 3.15 13.10 Including 226.75 227.25 0.50 23.90 and 228.80 229.90 1.10 25.90 241.50 243.60 2.10 4.35 Including 241.50 242.00 0.50 16.70 301.10 301.60 0.50 8.66 422.55 423.05 0.50 11.25 CM-21-035 27.70 28.20 0.50 12.55 36.30 36.80 0.50 7.23 60.50 64.50 4.00 1.78 Including 61.00 61.50 0.50 9.49 99.20 102.10 2.90 17.60 Including 99.20 100.00 0.80 35.60 and 100.00 101.00 1.00 15.10 and 101.00 101.60 0.60 11.75 CM-21-036 338.75 339.70 0.95 3.08 487.25 494.70 7.45 2.55 Including 487.25 488.05 0.80 4.12 and 489.75 491.05 1.30 5.04 and 491.05 491.65 0.60 6.99 and 491.65 492.15 0.50 6.15 507.50 508.25 0.75 5.88 CM-21-037 77.95 81.80 3.85 3.14 Including 79.60 80.15 0.55 7.37 and 80.15 81.00 0.85 4.23 93.75 94.25 0.50 4.25 115.55 116.05 0.50 3.30 190.65 191.15 0.50 3.54 195.65 196.15 0.50 5.57 200.00 200.50 0.50 4.81 249.65 250.80 1.15 7.22 Including 250.15 250.80 0.65 10.50 260.60 261.40 0.80 12.70 301.50 302.00 0.50 6.83 310.45 310.95 0.50 58.10 334.30 337.85 3.55 4.32 Including 335.30 335.80 0.50 21.50 362.50 363.00 0.50 9.99 375.60 376.10 0.50 11.20 472.95 474.00 1.05 8.32 578.70 588.80 10.10 4.44 Including 579.70 580.50 0.80 17.50 and 588.30 588.80 0.50 36.90 CM-21-038 293.95 296.55 2.60 19.37 Including 293.95 294.70 0.75 55.00 and 295.40 296.55 1.15 7.42 305.90 308.90 3.00 5.35 Including 307.25 307.90 0.65 5.92 and 308.40 308.90 0.50 19.20 315.50 321.10 5.60 3.81 Including 315.50 316.00 0.50 26.90 and 319.00 319.50 0.50 10.50 327.00 327.50 0.50 3.42 329.80 341.20 11.40 13.32 Including 329.80 330.30 0.50 31.40 and 333.50 334.50 1.00 27.40 and 334.50 335.90 1.40 23.30 and 337.70 339.00 1.30 47.40 and 339.00 339.60 0.60 20.10 CM-21-039 58.90 59.40 0.50 5.42 60.40 60.90 0.50 4.49 62.60 63.10 0.50 3.58 119.10 137.00 17.90 6.51 Including 126.70 127.20 0.50 10.95 and 127.20 127.70 0.50 7.89 and 127.70 129.00 1.30 31.90 and 130.50 132.00 1.50 16.70 and 132.00 133.50 1.50 7.65 186.00 186.50 0.50 61.50 204.00 205.00 1.00 4.10 205.70 206.70 1.00 5.06 210.50 211.50 1.00 5.32 224.00 224.50 0.50 4.43 239.70 242.70 3.00 11.15 Including 241.00 241.50 0.50 32.60 and 242.20 242.70 0.50 17.25 275.00 276.40 1.40 10.05 343.50 344.00 0.50 9.58 353.80 354.60 0.80 3.30 CM-21-040 127.20 127.70 0.50 10.95 131.00 131.50 0.50 5.05 148.30 153.60 5.30 4.88 Including 148.30 148.80 0.50 30.00 and 152.45 153.00 0.55 14.20 160.35 161.10 0.75 3.89 164.40 165.50 1.10 8.08 Including 165.00 165.50 0.50 15.25 170.70 171.20 0.50 3.17 176.25 176.80 0.55 3.99 203.20 204.00 0.80 6.32 249.60 250.10 0.50 5.02 251.15 251.65 0.50 3.31 255.10 255.70 0.60 6.29 261.00 262.60 1.60 5.04 Including 261.00 261.85 0.85 7.96 265.85 266.70 0.85 4.46 274.20 274.70 0.50 7.30 289.00 291.85 2.85 10.23 Including 289.00 289.80 0.80 21.00 and 290.60 291.30 0.70 11.75 295.30 296.30 1.00 3.88 297.90 298.55 0.65 3.18 358.70 359.70 1.00 3.50 404.10 405.30 1.20 3.67 433.40 434.20 0.80 4.01 443.30 444.50 1.20 4.14 CM-21-041 32.60 33.10 0.50 16.05 74.25 74.90 0.65 38.50 244.80 245.30 0.50 112.50 273.20 274.80 1.60 3.72 Including 274.30 274.80 0.50 6.39 292.05 303.40 11.35 7.38 Including 292.05 292.75 0.70 19.45 and 296.00 296.50 0.50 7.94 and 297.10 297.70 0.60 8.45 and 298.80 299.50 0.70 40.30 and 299.50 300.00 0.50 8.51 and 302.00 302.90 0.90 18.55 308.80 309.75 0.95 115.50 416.00 416.55 0.55 5.68 493.95 495.05 1.10 11.65 508.70 511.25 2.55 3.37 581.00 581.75 0.75 6.79 619.70 621.00 1.30 4.92 CM-21-042 99.10 99.60 0.50 30.20 131.45 132.80 1.35 19.16 Including 132.30 132.80 0.50 43.30 137.20 137.80 0.60 4.02 144.95 145.45 0.50 3.39 157.00 157.50 0.50 5.54 195.15 195.65 0.50 8.50 200.90 201.40 0.50 3.16 211.65 212.45 0.80 13.00 239.00 239.50 0.50 9.98 249.40 257.50 8.10 7.98 Including 252.00 252.70 0.70 19.65 and 254.50 255.00 0.50 92.30 268.75 269.25 0.50 8.52 289.25 289.75 0.50 10.65 482.70 483.20 0.50 9.72 507.00 507.50 0.50 4.74 516.40 517.20 0.80 8.79 544.95 549.05 4.10 3.87 Including 544.95 545.45 0.50 6.84 and 547.80 548.30 0.50 7.27 and 548.30 549.05 0.75 11.60 565.35 566.30 0.95 8.33 572.75 573.40 0.65 4.06 CM-21-043 306.75 308.65 1.90 5.69 Including 306.75 307.65 0.90 10.95 314.35 314.85 0.50 13.60 320.10 320.80 0.70 21.20 329.75 337.05 7.30 11.99 Including 330.80 331.40 0.60 15.00 and 331.40 331.95 0.55 12.75 and 332.90 333.40 0.50 18.75 and 333.90 334.40 0.50 35.90 and 335.25 335.95 0.70 31.40 and 336.50 337.05 0.55 28.60 349.40 350.25 0.85 4.41 380.40 387.40 7.00 6.17 Including 380.40 381.65 1.25 10.60 and 382.55 383.50 0.95 7.58 and 383.50 384.00 0.50 7.02 and 384.50 385.40 0.90 9.03 481.20 493.90 12.70 7.09 Including 481.20 482.50 1.30 19.40 and 485.80 487.20 1.40 10.45 and 489.50 490.10 0.60 16.80 and 490.10 490.60 0.50 14.50 and 492.15 492.75 0.60 10.55 and 492.75 493.25 0.50 14.05 538.45 542.20 3.75 3.23 Including 538.95 539.45 0.50 12.65 559.15 559.65 0.50 9.05 610.75 611.45 0.70 6.48 615.35 616.40 1.05 16.45 635.00 639.80 4.80 4.33 Including 635.00 635.50 0.50 12.30 and 636.25 636.75 0.50 15.40 644.30 644.80 0.50 5.21

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) CM-21-030 595535 5884102 1224 -44 290 735 CM-21-031 595570 5884046 1225 -56 325 321 CM-21-032 595570 5884047 1224 -55 315 510 CM-21-033 595490 5883969 1206 -46 308 215 CM-21-034 595490 5883969 1206 -50 308 522 CM-21-035 595571 5884047 1225 -56 340 162 CM-21-036 595563 5884069 1224 -46 310 522 CM-21-037 595535 5884100 1224 -46 296 642 CM-21-038 595564 5884069 1224 -61 308 384 CM-21-039 595481 5883922 1209 -46 315 495 CM-21-040 595481 5883921 1209 -50 317 496 CM-21-041 595564 5884069 1224 -58 309 684 CM-21-042 595544 5884126 1223 -45 305 621 CM-21-043 595562 5884069 1224 -44 308 789

