Ackroo adds 5,400th customer location and achieves other business milestones

“We are very excited about the organic growth we delivered over the past few months,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “After a very challenging start to 2021 with much greater attrition then we typically see and less customer growth it was great to see us bounce back over the summer. We achieved good net location growth while also driving a record number of upsells across our customer base. Our ability to not only add new clients but cross sell and upsell additional products and services to our current clients is key to our organic growth success. Areas like our digital gift card, mobile and AckrooPAY solutions were the main drivers and so we are excited for the great results the team delivered and the momentum we plan to carry into the future.”

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR, OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that have added their 5,400 th customer location. The Company now supports over 5,000 AckrooMKTG, 300 AckrooPOS and 130 AckrooPAY customer locations and growing. The Company managed to not only add several new clients to hit the location milestone but also had a record number of current customers upgrade their programs to addition products and services like digital gift cards where now over 300 clients are leveraging that product offering, an 80% increase over the previous year.

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale in order to attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industries, including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

