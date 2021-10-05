checkAd

Ackroo adds 5,400th customer location and achieves other business milestones

Ackroo hits location milestone across all platforms including their 300th digital gifting client

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR, OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that have added their 5,400th customer location. The Company now supports over 5,000 AckrooMKTG, 300 AckrooPOS and 130 AckrooPAY customer locations and growing. The Company managed to not only add several new clients to hit the location milestone but also had a record number of current customers upgrade their programs to addition products and services like digital gift cards where now over 300 clients are leveraging that product offering, an 80% increase over the previous year.

“We are very excited about the organic growth we delivered over the past few months,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “After a very challenging start to 2021 with much greater attrition then we typically see and less customer growth it was great to see us bounce back over the summer. We achieved good net location growth while also driving a record number of upsells across our customer base. Our ability to not only add new clients but cross sell and upsell additional products and services to our current clients is key to our organic growth success. Areas like our digital gift card, mobile and AckrooPAY solutions were the main drivers and so we are excited for the great results the team delivered and the momentum we plan to carry into the future.”

About Ackroo
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale in order to attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industries, including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

For information, please contact:

Steve Levely
Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo
Tel: 613-599-2396 x730
Email: slevely@ackroo.com 		 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the company’s ability to raise enough capital to support the company’s go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the company’s strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers’ budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





