Rockland Resources Acquires the Stetham Uranium Project, Gogama, Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Stetham Uranium project located only 30 kilometers …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Stetham Uranium project located only 30 kilometers northeast of the Cote Lake Gold Project, one of Ontario's largest resource development projects, owned by Iamgold Corporation (64.75%) and Sumitomo Metal Mining (27.75 %).

The Stetham Uranium project consists of 268 claims covering 5,360 hectares, located in Stetham Township, just west of Highway 144, which links with the mining centers of Timmins approximately 110 kilometers to the northeast, and Sudbury approximately 230 km to the south.

Highlights include:

  • The target model type on the Stetham project as identified by Delta Uranium Inc. (source Annual Report 2008) is a low grade, high tonnage deposit associated with intrusive rocks. Major world deposits include Rössing (Namibia), Ilimaussaq (Greenland) and Palabora (South Africa)*
  • The property covers four known uranium prospects as indicated by the Ontario MLAS website, the "South Delta Uranium Occurrence", and the "Jonsmith (Kenetogami Lake) Showing, "North Delta Showing" and the "Astrabun Showing"
  • Historic drilling by Jonsmith Mines in 1968 includes intervals up to 0.11% U3O8 over 3.9 meters (source: Ministry of Mines, Northern Development and Mines Deposit MDI41P13SE00004)
  • Follow up historic drill hole by Beach in 1977 intersected 3 meters of 0.12% U3O8 (source: Ministry of Mines, Northern Development and Mines Deposit MDI41P13SE00004)
  • The most recent activities by Delta Uranium Inc., from 2006 to 2008, included airborne magnetics, electromagnetics and radiometric surveys, prospecting and rock sampling. Numerous assessment filings and reports are being compiled and evaluated over a potential 15 km strike length
  • The Stetham project has excellent infrastructure, with nearby power, rail and road access. With the current development of the $1.3 billion Cote gold mine, an existing power transmission line from Timmins is being upgraded (115kV) to the Cote site and Gogama. Gogama is a small village on Highway 144 with many services available including lodging, fuel, communications, etc.
Foto: Accesswire

Rockland's CEO, Mike England stated "With the uranium market heating up so much we felt it a prudent move to make this acquisition for our shareholders. Historic drilling, while limited, shows widespread uranium and we look forward to getting on the property in the coming weeks to get a lay of the land."

