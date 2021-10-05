Rockland Resources Acquires the Stetham Uranium Project, Gogama, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Stetham Uranium project located only 30 kilometers …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Stetham Uranium project located only 30 kilometers northeast of the Cote Lake Gold Project, one of Ontario's largest resource development projects, owned by Iamgold Corporation (64.75%) and Sumitomo Metal Mining (27.75 %).

The Stetham Uranium project consists of 268 claims covering 5,360 hectares, located in Stetham Township, just west of Highway 144, which links with the mining centers of Timmins approximately 110 kilometers to the northeast, and Sudbury approximately 230 km to the south.