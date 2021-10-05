checkAd

Norgine B.V. celebrates 30 years of the bowel preparations used in colonoscopy to help prevent and diagnose gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V. (Norgine), a leading European
specialist pharmaceutical company, celebrates its 30th anniversary of continuous
innovation in bowel preparations at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG)
Week Virtual. Bowel preparations are used in colonoscopy to prevent and diagnose
serious gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer (CRC).

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8964451-norgine-celebrates-30-years-of-the-bo
wel-preparations-used-in-colonoscopy/

Colonoscopy for CRC screening has significantly reduced CRC incidence and
mortality and improved prognosis.[1] Compared with no endoscopic screening,
receipt of a screening colonoscopy was associated with a 67% reduction in the
risk of death from any colorectal cancer.[2] Norgine launched its first bowel
preparation 30 years ago and has continued to invest and innovate in this
disease area to enhance both the patient experience of colonoscopy and the
efficacy of the procedure.

Prof. Helmut Neumann, Professor of Medicine and Director of Endoscopy at the
Department of Internal Medicine at the University Medical Center Mainz in
Germanycommented, "Colonoscopy is a potentially life-saving procedure for many
patients. In the last decades we have seen advances that enable this important
technique to improve detecting colorectal lesions. An effective bowel
preparation is vital for a successful colorectal screening that can potentially
help to save lives."

Dr. Luc Colemont, Gastroenterologist and Managing Director of Stop Darmkanker
also commented, "Colonoscopy plays a critical role in the prevention and
diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer.
High-quality bowel preparation is integral to optimal CRC screening by
colonoscopy. Over the last 30 years, patients and their healthcare professionals
have gained more options for bowel preparation, with enhanced tolerability and
cleansing quality."

Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine added, "Optimal bowel
preparation and high-quality endoscopic techniques facilitate early colorectal
cancer detection. We are proud of the contribution we make to supporting
patients undergoing colonoscopies and we are looking forward to continuing to do
so for many years to come."

In the 50 years since the first colonoscopy, the procedure has become a crucial
tool in the prevention and detection of gastrointestinal disorders, including
colorectal cancer. Despite significant advances, however, the variation in
uptake across Europe continues to prevent the potential of colonoscopy being
