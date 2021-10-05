Norgine B.V. celebrates 30 years of the bowel preparations used in colonoscopy to help prevent and diagnose gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V. (Norgine), a leading European

specialist pharmaceutical company, celebrates its 30th anniversary of continuous

innovation in bowel preparations at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG)

Week Virtual. Bowel preparations are used in colonoscopy to prevent and diagnose

serious gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer (CRC).



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8964451-norgine-celebrates-30-years-of-the-bowel-preparations-used-in-colonoscopy/Colonoscopy for CRC screening has significantly reduced CRC incidence andmortality and improved prognosis.[1] Compared with no endoscopic screening,receipt of a screening colonoscopy was associated with a 67% reduction in therisk of death from any colorectal cancer.[2] Norgine launched its first bowelpreparation 30 years ago and has continued to invest and innovate in thisdisease area to enhance both the patient experience of colonoscopy and theefficacy of the procedure.Prof. Helmut Neumann, Professor of Medicine and Director of Endoscopy at theDepartment of Internal Medicine at the University Medical Center Mainz inGermanycommented, "Colonoscopy is a potentially life-saving procedure for manypatients. In the last decades we have seen advances that enable this importanttechnique to improve detecting colorectal lesions. An effective bowelpreparation is vital for a successful colorectal screening that can potentiallyhelp to save lives."Dr. Luc Colemont, Gastroenterologist and Managing Director of Stop Darmkankeralso commented, "Colonoscopy plays a critical role in the prevention anddiagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer.High-quality bowel preparation is integral to optimal CRC screening bycolonoscopy. Over the last 30 years, patients and their healthcare professionalshave gained more options for bowel preparation, with enhanced tolerability andcleansing quality."Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine added, "Optimal bowelpreparation and high-quality endoscopic techniques facilitate early colorectalcancer detection. We are proud of the contribution we make to supportingpatients undergoing colonoscopies and we are looking forward to continuing to doso for many years to come."In the 50 years since the first colonoscopy, the procedure has become a crucialtool in the prevention and detection of gastrointestinal disorders, includingcolorectal cancer. Despite significant advances, however, the variation inuptake across Europe continues to prevent the potential of colonoscopy being