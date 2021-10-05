checkAd

Reaching new heights - IR launches new solution for High Value Payments

Key takeaways:

  • IR launches a High Value Payments product under the IR Transact solution suite, purpose built to provide complete visibility across high value and high priority transactions.
  • IR's High Value Payments solution enables real-time insight into the health of high value transaction queues and the status of key accounts to ensure transactions get processed without issue.

SYDNEY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global provider of performance management and analytics for critical payments, IT infrastructure, and communications ecosystems, has launched their High Value Payments product offering under the IR Transact solution suite, purpose built to provide complete visibility across high value and high priority transactions.

Trillions of dollars move through high value clearing systems around the world every day1. These transactions play a critical role in the global economy, making the need for efficient, reliable processing paramount.

IR Transact's High Value Payments solution enables real-time insight into the health and status of in-flight and completed high value transactions to ensure any potentially disruptive anomalies get proactively identified and remedied before they have a negative impact.

IR's High Value Payments product offering enables organizations to:

  • Leverage business data to gain visibility into critical accounts, such as settlement or high value customers.
  • Easily monitor balance thresholds, flagged accounts, abnormal account usage patterns and project liquidity shortfalls.
  • Monitor transaction queue health, volumes, and anomalies to get ahead of potential issues and ensure certain transactions are processed on time.
  • View detailed, historical transaction information to investigate and identify the root cause of issues quickly.

"High value payments have a big impact on the global financial landscape. When problems arise, it not only affects customer relationships, but can lead to significant financial and regulatory penalties," said David Guiver, Head of IR Transact Products. "Our global customers are seeking new levels of insight and real-time analysis to help them ensure seamless payments experiences across all levels of the business, and we're excited to expand our support to the high value payments space."

IR Transact draws on decades of domain expertise to provide dynamic analytics, self-service dashboard customization, and extensive data exploration.

