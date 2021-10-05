PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Announces Positive Topline Phase 2 Data for VE303 in High-Risk C. difficile Infection and Exercise of $23.8 Million Option by BARDA

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences (“Vedanta”) today announced that its Phase 2 clinical trial of VE303, an orally administered investigational live biotherapeutic product in development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI) in high-risk patients, met its primary endpoint of preventing disease recurrence through Week 8. VE303 achieved a 31.7 percent absolute risk reduction in rate of recurrence when compared with placebo, representing a greater than 80 percent reduction in the odds of a recurrence . This is the most advanced clinical trial of an investigational drug based on a rationally defined bacterial consortium, a microbiome-based therapeutic approach that delivers orally administered candidates of precisely known composition that can be manufactured with pharmaceutical-grade consistency.

Based on the Phase 2 data, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has exercised its first contract option for additional funding of $23.8 million, pursuant to its existing 2020 contract with Vedanta, to support the Phase 3 clinical trial of VE303, which Vedanta plans to initiate in 2022.

