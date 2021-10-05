checkAd

Terminix Vehicle Fleet Named Among Most Environmentally Friendly

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest and termite control services for residential and commercial customers, was recently named among the most eco-friendly companies for its exceptional commitment to green vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005155/en/

Automotive Fleet magazine ranks Terminix #4 in its Top 50 Green Fleets list. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automotive Fleet magazine ranks Terminix #4 in its Top 50 Green Fleets list. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automotive Fleet magazine named Terminix the fourth best company in the United States for green vehicles in its annual ranking of the largest fleets in the country, the Top 50 Green Fleets list.

“Terminix is honored to be recognized on this prestigious list alongside other organizations that are working to minimize their impact on the environment,” said Jim Summerville, senior vice president of Supply Chain Management at Terminix. “Terminix remains committed to our environmental responsibility and adopting eco-friendly business practices. As leaders in the global pest management industry, we are doing our part to protect the environment, in addition to the families, businesses and communities we serve.”

Terminix operates a U.S. fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including 6,604 green vehicles, for its service and sales professionals to move from home to home and business to business in neighborhoods across the U.S. The company’s acclaimed fleet, which is largely flex-fuel vehicles, also includes 405 hybrid and 15 bio-diesel vehicles. In 2021, Terminix has converted 3.7% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles and plans to convert about 8% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by the end of 2022.

“At Terminix, we are very conscious of the responsible use of natural resources, including fossil fuels,” said Kate Tooley, director of Fleet Management at Terminix. Tooley, who also recently won Automotive Fleet’s ‘2021 Fleet Visionary’ award, also added: “By using eco-friendly vehicles, we can shrink our carbon footprint significantly. Limiting our greenhouse emissions not only helps our environmental sustainability efforts, but it also streamlines our operations by reducing operations costs.”

In April 2021, the company release an enhanced Terminix Corporate Sustainability Report, laying out its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. Terminix has reduced greenhouse emissions every year for the past three years and remains committed to lowering emissions each year for the foreseeable future.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents, and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

Terminix Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix Vehicle Fleet Named Among Most Environmentally Friendly Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest and termite control services for residential and commercial customers, was recently named among the most eco-friendly companies for its exceptional commitment to green …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Terminix Announces Resignation of COO Kim Scott; Affirms Full-Year 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Terminix Releases Top 50 Bed Bug Cities as College Students Return to Campus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Mauer Start nach langem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte