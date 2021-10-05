Terminix Vehicle Fleet Named Among Most Environmentally Friendly

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest and termite control services for residential and commercial customers, was recently named among the most eco-friendly companies for its exceptional commitment to green vehicles.

Automotive Fleet magazine ranks Terminix #4 in its Top 50 Green Fleets list. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automotive Fleet magazine named Terminix the fourth best company in the United States for green vehicles in its annual ranking of the largest fleets in the country, the Top 50 Green Fleets list.

“Terminix is honored to be recognized on this prestigious list alongside other organizations that are working to minimize their impact on the environment,” said Jim Summerville, senior vice president of Supply Chain Management at Terminix. “Terminix remains committed to our environmental responsibility and adopting eco-friendly business practices. As leaders in the global pest management industry, we are doing our part to protect the environment, in addition to the families, businesses and communities we serve.”

Terminix operates a U.S. fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including 6,604 green vehicles, for its service and sales professionals to move from home to home and business to business in neighborhoods across the U.S. The company’s acclaimed fleet, which is largely flex-fuel vehicles, also includes 405 hybrid and 15 bio-diesel vehicles. In 2021, Terminix has converted 3.7% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles and plans to convert about 8% of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by the end of 2022.

“At Terminix, we are very conscious of the responsible use of natural resources, including fossil fuels,” said Kate Tooley, director of Fleet Management at Terminix. Tooley, who also recently won Automotive Fleet’s ‘2021 Fleet Visionary’ award, also added: “By using eco-friendly vehicles, we can shrink our carbon footprint significantly. Limiting our greenhouse emissions not only helps our environmental sustainability efforts, but it also streamlines our operations by reducing operations costs.”

In April 2021, the company release an enhanced Terminix Corporate Sustainability Report, laying out its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. Terminix has reduced greenhouse emissions every year for the past three years and remains committed to lowering emissions each year for the foreseeable future.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents, and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

