Graphite Bio Announces Upcoming Presentation at 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced an abstract related to the company’s sickle cell disease (SCD) research has been accepted for poster presentation during the 49th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) National Convention, taking place virtually Oct.12-16, 2021.

Details of Graphite Bio’s poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Session: Basic Science and Translational Research
Abstract: Preclinical Data in Support of CEDAR, A Phase 1/2 Study of Ex-Vivo Autologous Gene Corrected (HbS to HbA) Hematopoietic Stem Cells to Treat Severe Sickle Cell Disease
Presenter: Premanjali Lahiri, Director, Process Development at Graphite Bio
Date/Time: October 12 at 1-2 p.m. ET

About Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

SCD is a serious, life-threatening inherited blood disorder that affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States and millions of people around the world, making it the most prevalent monogenic disease worldwide. SCD is caused by a single mutation in the beta-globin gene that leads to red blood cells that are responsible for delivering oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body to become misshapen, resulting in anemia, blood flow blockages, intense pain, increased risk of stroke and organ damage, and reduced life span of approximately 30 years. Despite advancements in treatment and care, progressive organ damage continues to cause early mortality and severe morbidity, highlighting the need for curative therapies.

About GPH101

GPH101 is an investigational next-generation gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapy designed to directly correct the genetic mutation that causes sickle cell disease (SCD). GPH101 is the first investigational therapy to utilize a highly differentiated gene correction approach that seeks to efficiently and precisely correct the mutation on the beta-globin gene to decrease sickle hemoglobin (HbS) production and restore normal adult hemoglobin (HbA) expression, thereby potentially curing SCD.

Graphite Bio is evaluating GPH101 in the CEDAR trial, an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety, engraftment success, gene correction rates, total hemoglobin, as well as other clinical and exploratory endpoints and pharmacodynamics in patients with severe SCD.

