VMware Propels App Modernization for Customers on Any Cloud
VMworld 2021 – As organizations come to grips with the reality of a permanent digital-first world, the pressure to digitize and modernize operations remains high. While this modernization is imperative, it’s equally difficult; true digitization and transformation efforts are complex, extensive, and must happen without compromising a company’s ability to support ongoing business needs. Teams are challenged to build applications that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive and must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware (NYSE: VMW) is introducing advances to its VMware Tanzu portfolio to enable management and operation of applications at scale and provide developers with the autonomy to build and deploy apps on any cloud.
“The changes brought on by accelerated digital transformation initiatives mean software development teams are challenged to build apps that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive. They must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud. That’s a daunting prospect no matter where an organization is in its modernization journey,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Modern Apps & Management Business Group, VMware. “With the breadth and depth of the Tanzu portfolio, VMware is uniquely positioned to meet our customers where they are now, providing the tools, training, enablement and services that will help them progress along their entire app modernization journey, across infrastructure, applications, and any cloud.”
VMware Tanzu Application Platform Adds Capabilities to Beta Release
Introduced in its first beta1 at VMware SpringOne 2021, Tanzu Application Platform delivers a superior developer experience for enterprises building and deploying apps and APIs on any Kubernetes. It gets software teams to production faster and sustains them over time by automating source to production pipelines and coordinating the efforts of development and operations teams.
At VMworld, VMware is announcing new capabilities to the Tanzu Application Platform Beta that will deliver the full end-to-end developer and operator experience including:
- Supply chain choreography: based on the open source cartographer project, allowing app operators to create pre-approved paths to production for developers that integrate Kubernetes resources and existing toolchains
- Developer tooling including IDE plugins: giving developers the opportunity to interact with the platform or its open source components easily and efficiently to execute important and frequent pre-commit development tasks
- Intrinsic security: adding features for signing, scanning, and storing images along the path to production
- Service bindings: Operators can specify how endpoints and credentials from data services are exposed to workloads in a portable and Kubernetes-native way
- Source controller: Enables app developers to create or update workloads from local source code
- Convention Service: a framework for platform operators to configure policies of deployed workloads to enable that all workloads to follow the best practices.
Introducing Freely Available Software to Experience VMware Tanzu
