checkAd

VMware Propels App Modernization for Customers on Any Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

VMworld 2021 – As organizations come to grips with the reality of a permanent digital-first world, the pressure to digitize and modernize operations remains high. While this modernization is imperative, it’s equally difficult; true digitization and transformation efforts are complex, extensive, and must happen without compromising a company’s ability to support ongoing business needs. Teams are challenged to build applications that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive and must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware (NYSE: VMW) is introducing advances to its VMware Tanzu portfolio to enable management and operation of applications at scale and provide developers with the autonomy to build and deploy apps on any cloud.

“The changes brought on by accelerated digital transformation initiatives mean software development teams are challenged to build apps that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive. They must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud. That’s a daunting prospect no matter where an organization is in its modernization journey,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Modern Apps & Management Business Group, VMware. “With the breadth and depth of the Tanzu portfolio, VMware is uniquely positioned to meet our customers where they are now, providing the tools, training, enablement and services that will help them progress along their entire app modernization journey, across infrastructure, applications, and any cloud.”

VMware Tanzu Application Platform Adds Capabilities to Beta Release

Introduced in its first beta1 at VMware SpringOne 2021, Tanzu Application Platform delivers a superior developer experience for enterprises building and deploying apps and APIs on any Kubernetes. It gets software teams to production faster and sustains them over time by automating source to production pipelines and coordinating the efforts of development and operations teams.

At VMworld, VMware is announcing new capabilities to the Tanzu Application Platform Beta that will deliver the full end-to-end developer and operator experience including:

  • Supply chain choreography: based on the open source cartographer project, allowing app operators to create pre-approved paths to production for developers that integrate Kubernetes resources and existing toolchains
  • Developer tooling including IDE plugins: giving developers the opportunity to interact with the platform or its open source components easily and efficiently to execute important and frequent pre-commit development tasks
  • Intrinsic security: adding features for signing, scanning, and storing images along the path to production
  • Service bindings: Operators can specify how endpoints and credentials from data services are exposed to workloads in a portable and Kubernetes-native way
  • Source controller: Enables app developers to create or update workloads from local source code
  • Convention Service: a framework for platform operators to configure policies of deployed workloads to enable that all workloads to follow the best practices.

Introducing Freely Available Software to Experience VMware Tanzu

Seite 1 von 5
VMware Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VMware Propels App Modernization for Customers on Any Cloud VMworld 2021 – As organizations come to grips with the reality of a permanent digital-first world, the pressure to digitize and modernize operations remains high. While this modernization is imperative, it’s equally difficult; true digitization and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrVMware Helps Customers Move to the Cloud With Flexibility and Speed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrVMware Charts Course for Customers to Seize Opportunity at the Edge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrVMware Accelerates Customers’ Journey to Zero Trust Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrVMware Delivers ‘Cloud-Smart’ Approach for the Multi-Cloud Era at VMworld 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21VMware to hold a Financial Analyst Meeting in conjunction with VMworld 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21VMware Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Fourth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21New Research From VMware Reveals Deepening Divide Between Developer and Security Teams
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) Achieves FedRAMP High Agency Authority to Operate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21VMware Appoints Kit Colbert as Chief Technology Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten