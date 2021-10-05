Twist Bioscience Expands Expert Custom Alliance Panel Offering
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced an expansion of its expert-led Alliance Panel product offering. Designed through collaboration with world-leading experts, Twist Alliance Panels combine validated content with Twist next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow, target enrichment and DNA probes. In an extension of Twist’s OEM strategy, Twist will market products designed by key opinion leaders in a wide range of clinical applications and powered by Twist tools through the Alliance Panel program. In return, expert collaborators receive a royalty on the sale of products and will carry partner branding.
“Data generated and validated by experts around the world bring incredible value to the research community,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By working together, we are leveraging this extensive knowledge, providing the global community with better research tools, all powered by Twist products, and also ensuring the experts involved receive recognition and royalties for their hard work.”
As the first Alliance Panel offering, Twist collaborated with the Regeneron Genetics Center LLC (RGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regeneron, to develop the Twist Diversity SNP Panel, a custom NGS population genetics genotyping assay available to researchers globally for population genomics studies.
Today, Twist and AnchorDx launched the Twist Alliance Pan-cancer Methylation Panel based on The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, including 31 cancer types and 47 TCGA database disease entities. The pan-cancer profile saves customers sequencing costs and reduces the complexity of analysis. Validation studies were conducted using tumor biopsy samples from breast cancer, colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. DNA methylation regions included in the panel have been found to clearly differentiate cancer tissues from the non-malignant tissue in these three cancer types, among the most common cancers.
About Twist Alliance Panels
In partnership with leading research institutions from around the world, Twist has curated a collection of high-quality target enrichment panels for applications ranging from carrier screening to cancer diagnostics and whole exome sequencing. The Twist Alliance Panels combine the strengths of precise, highly uniform oligonucleotide synthesis with the specialty expertise of leading scientific research partners.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare