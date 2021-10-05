Twist Bioscience Expands Expert Custom Alliance Panel Offering

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced an expansion of its expert-led Alliance Panel product offering. Designed through collaboration with world-leading experts, Twist Alliance Panels combine validated content with Twist next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow, target enrichment and DNA probes. In an extension of Twist’s OEM strategy, Twist will market products designed by key opinion leaders in a wide range of clinical applications and powered by Twist tools through the Alliance Panel program. In return, expert collaborators receive a royalty on the sale of products and will carry partner branding.

“Data generated and validated by experts around the world bring incredible value to the research community,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By working together, we are leveraging this extensive knowledge, providing the global community with better research tools, all powered by Twist products, and also ensuring the experts involved receive recognition and royalties for their hard work.”