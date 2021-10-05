VMware Accelerates Customers’ Journey to Zero Trust Security
Today's modern enterprises are facing an evolving threat landscape and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. They require security that is both built-in and built differently. More than 30,000 customers trust VMware to help protect their enterprise, modern and edge-native apps with a comprehensive portfolio of security solutions that are highly effective and easy to use. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is announcing new innovations that help deliver consistent security for endpoints, virtual machines and containers with an end-to-end Zero Trust architecture. The new advancements unveiled today span:
- Secure workload access for Zero Trust inside clouds and data centers;
- Elastic application security edge for stronger and more flexible cloud-to-cloud security;
- VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery and VMware Carbon Black Cloud for ransomware protection and recovery;
- CloudHealth Secure State for better visibility and security across multiple public clouds;
- API security and Kubernetes Security Posture Management for better protecting modern apps; and,
- VMware SASE and VMware Workspace ONE for a safer distributed workforce.
With VMware’s comprehensive security portfolio, enterprises are better covered from endpoint to end user, and across application environments. Third-party testing from SE Labs certifies that environments built on VMware are better protected from advanced persistent threats(1). VMware NSX Network Detection and Response is the first and only NDR solution to receive a AAA rating in a SE Labs breach response detection test and VMware plans to deliver tapless NTA/NDR capabilities that leverage VMware vSphere to distribute sensors everywhere. VMware Carbon Black Cloud records 1.2 trillion security events per day on average and helped stop more than one million ransomware attacks over a recent 90-day period(2). VMware also offers the industry’s only 20TB internal scale out firewall specifically built to secure east-west traffic and customers have been shown to reduce firewall rules by 90%(3), making security more manageable.
