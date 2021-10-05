VMware Charts Course for Customers to Seize Opportunity at the Edge

Organizations are distributing workloads across multiple clouds while simultaneously extending out to the edge – pushing apps and services closer to where people, data and things connect to the networked digital world. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) outlined how it is helping customers make sense of a more complex, multi-cloud environment and unveiled its vision for how it will help customers navigate the shift to the edge. It also introduced VMware Edge, a product portfolio that will enable organizations to run, manage, and better secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds, anywhere.

VMware Edge enables organizations to run, manage and secure apps across near and far edge locations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“A new type of workload is emerging – edge-native apps – that must run at the edge to perform as intended. AR/VR, connected vehicles, and immersive gaming are becoming mainstream. 5G has made the use of collaborative robots, drone fleets and digital twins a reality,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware delivers a trusted foundation – a multi-cloud edge – to help organizations move forward in the new edge reality.”

The Edge Defined

VMware defines the edge as distributed digital infrastructure for running workloads across a multitude of locations, placed close to users and devices producing and consuming data. Where a workload is placed at the edge is key to meeting the requirements of edge-native apps.

An edge-native workload placed anywhere between the cloud and the remote customer location and delivered as a service is called the near edge .

. An edge-native workload placed at a remote customer location at the closest proximity to the endpoints is called the far edge.

Edge-native apps require a multi-cloud edge. One that stitches together underlay services running on a service provider network (e.g., private connectivity, carrier 5G, network slicing) with overlay services delivered on top (e.g., SASE) and a compute services abstraction for the edge applications. All orchestrated by a management plane that provides consistent observability, installation, configuration, operations and management across all edge locations.