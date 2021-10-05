VMware Helps Customers Move to the Cloud With Flexibility and Speed

Organizations today are driven by the urgency to go fast and digitize. Multi-cloud is now the model for digital businesses seeking to achieve rapid transformation. VMware enables digital innovation with enterprise control in this multi-cloud environment ( read story here ). Today, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is announcing new advancements for VMware Cloud, the industry’s first and only multi-cloud computing infrastructure that enables customers to move their enterprise apps to the cloud in nearly half the time and less than half the cost. These new innovations include:

A new portfolio of managed Kubernetes services to modernize apps on VMware Cloud;

Capabilities that will make it simpler and safer to run enterprise apps in VMware Cloud;

A new initiative supporting the need for customers to run their business in sovereign clouds; and,

Tech previews that showcase the future of VMware Cloud.

Together, these innovations will give VMware Cloud customers even more tools to accelerate modernization of their enterprise apps, increase business agility and resiliency, and significantly reduce costs compared to existing approaches.

“VMware has established a unique position in the world of multi-cloud computing by meeting customers where they are to help them achieve their cloud objectives,” said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Infrastructure Business Group, VMware. “VMware helps to eliminate the false choice between business innovation and IT control. Our latest innovations help customers modernize apps, infrastructure, and operations with better economics and less risk, and boost developer productivity. And with Project Arctic, the next evolution of VMware vSphere, we will unleash the hybrid cloud for every enterprise.”

Delivering Kubernetes-based Containers and Infrastructure as a Service

VMware Cloud with Tanzu services is a new portfolio of managed Kubernetes services that will be available at no additional charge as part of VMware Cloud on AWS. Tanzu services will make app modernization with Kubernetes faster, easier, and less expensive on VMware Cloud than alternative managed Kubernetes solutions. IT admins will be able to use the VMware vCenter interface to unify VM and container management on a common platform and provision Kubernetes clusters within minutes. Platform operators or SREs will be able to manage Kubernetes clusters consistently across clouds using Tanzu services as a multi-cloud Kubernetes management plane.