CytRx to Present at Upcoming Virtual LD Micro Conference

Mr. Kriegsman’s virtual presentation will be available for on-demand viewing throughout the conference. Interested parties can view the presentation here .

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced that Steven A. Kriegsman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CytRx, is scheduled to present at the Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV, which is being held from October 12-14, 2021.

As a reminder, CytRx joined the LD Micro Index in 2021.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. CytRx’s most recent advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, CytRx’s drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is developing arimoclomol in two indications, including Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), and Gaucher disease. CytRx Corporation’s website is www.cytrx.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 as an independent resource to the microcap world and quickly grew to the premier event platform in the space, LDmicro.com. In September of 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, who recently hosted the LD Micro event on their Sequire platform, ve.mysequire.com.

