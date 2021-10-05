checkAd

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina Innovation Showcase

Outlook Therapeutics senior leadership team to provide a company overview and participate on industry panel on Thursday, October 7, 2021

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will make a company presentation at the OIS Retina Innovation Showcase and Jeff Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in an industry panel on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas and virtually.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Innovation Showcase: Company Presentation
C. Russell Trenary III, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM CT

Retina Industry Insights Panel
Jeff Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer
Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM CT

For more information and to register for this event, please visit OIS Retina@ASRS.

About the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina Innovation Showcase

Launched in 2009, the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit serves to showcase novel therapies in development for unmet needs in ophthalmic disease and vision disorders, bringing together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals to facilitate an exchange of information and connections to drive innovation in the retina, anterior segment, and optometry.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

