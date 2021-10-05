The Journal of Urology Publishes Results of UroGen Pharma’s Phase 2b Study of UGN-102 in Patients with Low-Grade Intermediate Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (LG IR-NMIBC)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN) today announced The Journal of Urology published results from the Phase 2b OPTIMA II trial, a Phase 2b, open-label, single-arm trial studying UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution as primary non-surgical therapy for low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG IR-NMIBC). The study was published online and will be in the January print edition of The Journal of Urology.

Approximately 50-60% of the 81,000 estimated new cases of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020 were low-grade. Patients with LG IR-NMIBC are chronically relapsing, and their only treatment option is repeated transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) with or without adjuvant chemotherapy. Some patients require multiple TURBT surgeries per year, which may lead to post-operative and long-term morbidity for this patient population.