Seven Hills Realty Trust Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 3rd

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 270-2148. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6510. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10160361.