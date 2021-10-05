checkAd

New Smart City Materials and Formats Analyzed by IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:15  |  36   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new MIT study finds that the number of visitors to any location decreases as the inverse square of travel distance. Since affordable accommodation is distant from a city center, this and web shopping means that city centers are emptying. Cities seek more independence and security with water, food, and 100% electrification. The smart city dream remains of only a 15-minutes walk or bike to work. With rising sea levels and global warming, much of the world is either being flooded or desertified - unless we get clever. The medieval walled city will return where climate migration gets nasty.

IDTechEx Logo

Food reinvented

The Agrihood mixed-income apartment complex in Santa Clara will come with its own 1.5-acre farm. Making considerable food in a limited space means genuine milk and meat cultivated from a few cells, and aquaponics growing vegetables and fish together using polymer, glass, nutrients, and filters. Solar greenhouses power their robots. Outdoors expect solar weeders, seeders, etc. See the IDTechEx report, "Electric Vehicles and Robotics in Agriculture 2020-2030".

Transport needs new materials

Materials used in internal combustion vehicles are mostly being eliminated as battery-electric vehicle success. In late 2021, the battery Mercedes S entry-level model was offered at a lower price than the internal combustion version. Tesla order books are moving out towards one year. However, its Cybertruk, with over one million orders, has a high-strength stainless steel exoskeleton meaning no crumple zone. Will it be legal in Europe?  

Electricity independence

Cities making and storing all their own electricity is becoming urgent as the increasingly violent weather trashes distant power lines.  The latest US Short-Term Energy Outlook reports electricity generation from US hydropower plants is 14% lower in 2021 due to extreme and exceptional drought. The planned Georgia Namakhvani hydropower project is now unlikely given vehement environmental objections and the builder withdrawing. Chinese versions have cracks in the inadequate concrete. Better to make your electricity in the city.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Smart City Materials and Formats Analyzed by IDTechEx BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A new MIT study finds that the number of visitors to any location decreases as the inverse square of travel distance. Since affordable accommodation is distant from a city center, this and web shopping means that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
HiDubai Introduces a New AI-Powered Deal Discovery Feature to Help Tourists and Residents Do Smart ...
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale